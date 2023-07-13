Paul Scheer Marvel 616 Brute Force Pitch Finally Published as a Comic

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: brute force, Geoffo, Paul Scheer

In 2020, Paul Scheer used the Disney+ show Marvel 616 to make a comic book pitch to Marvel, Now we are getting that comic drawn by Geoffo.

Brute Force was a comic in which a multinational corporation called, imaginatively, Multicorp, cybernetically engineer animals as soldiers only for them to rebel and take on an environmentally-themed mission. Created by Simon Furman and Jose Delbo in 1990, it was based on a concept for a cartoon and toyline that never took off.

In 2020, Paul Scheer used the Disney+ show Marvel 616 to make a comic book/animation/toy line pitch to Marvel for the series. Now we are getting that comic as a Marvel Unlimited comic book, written by Scheer and Nick Giovannetti and drawn by Geoffo and Dee Cunniffe.

Given powers and intelligence far beyond those possessed by other members of their species, five animals—a lion, an eagle, a kangaroo, a bear, a dolphin—were forged into a super-team by a brilliant scientist. No longer like other animals, but also not human, they struggle to find their place in the world of humanity. This is… Brute Force!

New from the Infinity Comics lineup: For the first time in thirty-three years, Brute Force, the enhanced animal super-team and Earth's most unusual defenders, return in a new six-part solo series exclusive to the Marvel Unlimited app! The times may have changed since 1990 but the Brute Force mission remains the same: to be the champions of the animal kingdom and protectors of the natural world.

In BRUTE FORCE INFINITY COMIC, now available to read in full, series writers Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti return to the characters they've come to appreciate as fans: "We've always wanted to revisit these characters [since DEADPOOL BI-ANNUAL #1]. We had some plans for a limited series and even a TV show," says Paul Scheer. "And after the success of the documentary I did on Brute Force [for an episode of Marvel's 616 on Disney+], Marvel approached us about going a different route and instead of doing a traditional comic, to embrace this new type of digital comic."

With art by Geoffo and colorist Dee Cunniffe, BRUTE FORCE revisits the tragic roots of the team, and delves into the early history of the science that made heroes like Lionheart, Boomer, Soar, Bear, and Dr. Echo even possible. "Brute Force has always been about animals getting a voice (literally) and also weapons," teases Scheer. "We love the idea that these characters fight for the voiceless. But are Brute Force the only ones? Which made us start thinking about the animals used by NASA to test space flight. So, 'Project Jojo' tells the story about one animal that was sent to space and presumed to be dead, but spoiler alert, she wasn't."

Readers can also expect cameo appearances from the larger Marvel Universe including members of the Fantastic Four and Doctor Otto Octavius, AKA Doc Ock. But despite high-profile guest stars, the series is about building on the storytelling (and toyetic tech!) first laid out by Brute Force designer/creator Charles Viola. "Charles is a genius," says Scheer. "He is an inventor and toy maker, so I think he has a handle on things that kids and adults alike would want to play with. It was up to us to take his future tech ideas which I think were very solid, and tell a story to make sure it wasn't just about the tech."

"In regard to this book, Nick [Giovannetti] had a very crystal idea of the story he wanted to tell, and I was happy to follow his lead and I love where we landed," says Scheer of the collaboration. "We have worked together a lot throughout our career. Besides Nick's encyclopedic knowledge of the Marvel Universe, we love to make each other laugh and surprise each other with twists in the story as we each take turns leading and following in the writing."