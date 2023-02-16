Peacemaker Tries Hard in Mature Readers DC Black Label Comic in May Peacemaker Tries Hard is a new six-issue DC Black Label series by Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, and Jordie Bellaire hitting stores in May.

We may not know when we'll get a second season of the HBO Max Peacemaker series, (though we are definitely getting one, says James Gunn), but fans of John Cena's adult-oriented portrayal of the character may take solace in the newly-announced six-issue DC Black Label miniseries, Peacemaker Tries Hard! No, we weren't shouting that opening sentence. "Peacemaker Tries Hard!" with punctuation is the full title of the series, by Kyle Starks, Steve Pugh, and Jordie Bellaire. Graeme "Graham" McMillan partnered with DC Comics to publish the press release early over at Popverse.

The synopsis tells us:

Having earned his release from the Suicide Squad, Peacemaker wants to try and do normal superhero stuff for a change. Unfortunately everyone, including the bad guys, thinks he sucks at superhero stuff. But when busting up a terrorist ring introduces Christopher Smith to the cutest thing to ever walk (awkwardly) on four legs, he finds the unconditional love he's been denied his whole life. That is, until the dog is kidnapped right out from under him by a super-villain who has some very un-super-heroic plans for Peacemaker's brand of ultraviolence. Will he help an infamously unstable super-powered criminal steal the world's most valuable and dangerous DNA? Honestly, Christopher's pretty lonely, so it probably just depends on how nicely they ask.

Unfortunately, this comic will be missing the most vital part of Peacemaker's popularity: an opening musical number. One day, comics will figure out how to translate song and dance to the comic page. Until then, settle for the preview pages below. Peacemaker Tries Hard! #1 will be in comic book stores on stores on May 2nd.