James Gunn Reaffirms Peacemaker S02 Still Happening, Follows "Waller" DC Studios co-head James Gunn responded to a question on Twitter to reaffirm that HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2 was still happening.

With all of the film and series news coming out of DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's rollout of their first wave of programming at the end of last month, it's understandable that there would be some lingering DCU confusion. That's why it's nice to have heavyweights like Gunn active on social media, so they can put out any conspiracy/rumor sparks before they catch fire. For example, one of the new series announced was Waller, which would find Viola Davis returning to our screens as Amanda Waller, alongside some familiar faces from HBO Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Though clarified at the time, it's possible it got caught up in all of the other news ("Creature Commandos"!!!), so Gunn responded to a question about Peacemaker Season 2 being canceled to make it clear that that's definitely not the case. As you can see from the screencap below, the second season is "just postponed" as Gunn continues working on Superman Legacy. So it's Waller first, and then Peacemaker, and from the sounds of things, viewers can expect some serious connections between Waller and Peacemaker.

DC Studios: A Look at "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" Series

"Creature Commandos": Currently in production, the animated series was the first project greenlit by the duo. Based on the 1980's Creature Commando comic book series that focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II, the series looks to take the same approach, with Weasel (from The Suicide Squad) as one of the commandos, serving with Rick Flag Sr. Note: Gunn confirmed that the voice cast will play their characters in a live-action version later on down the line.

"Waller": The Viola Davis-starring series will include the "Peacemaker team" and serve as a "continuation" of the HBO Max series. The series will be executive produced by Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol) and DCU writers' room writer Christal Henry.

"Lanterns": Being compared to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the series will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, who investigate a mystery that Safran said "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

"Paradise Lost": Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and set on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn see the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran). Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were the rhetorical question that Gunn asked when explaining the series' themes.

"Booster Gold": Seen as the DCU's deep dive into comedy, Safran describes Mike Carter/Booster Gold as "a loser from the future who uses basic future technology to come back to today and pretend to be a superhero." From a series perspective, we're looking at a possible 25th-century setting, where Mike is a disgraced former football star who uses a time machine on display in the Metropolis Space Museum to gain fame and fortune… and maybe the desire to be a real superhero (if the sponsorship is right?). "Basically, "Booster Gold" is imposter syndrome as a superhero," Gunn added.