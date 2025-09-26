Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Malaga, peach momoko, sdcc

Peach Momoko Chaos At Comic-Con San Diego Málaga This Weekend

Comic-Con San Diego Málaga, the first official international spin-off comic con from San Diego, is being held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos this weekend, in Spain. Guests at the show include the likes of Álex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, Paco Plaza, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Natalia Verbeke, Paloma Bloyd, Eva Ugarte, Tamar Novas, Icíar Bollain, Carlos Areces, Joaquín Mazón, Simon Bisley, C.B. Cebulski and… Peach Momoko. And, as with every single comic convention Peach Momoko goes to, they have underestimated her appeal and the demand of fans.

Thankfully, unlike previous shows, there were no crushes, or fights breaking out in the line, but the show, being their first year and new at this, decided "not many people" would show up for Peach Momoko's exclusive variant cover and signing. They were wrong. So they pivoted to a ticketed event limited to a hundred people. Which did not go over well for the thousand who travelled to Malaga yesterday to see her. So in the end she did about 150 people for signatures and sketches, but hit her limit.

At least they had good security in place, unlike other shows, so nothing actually kicked off. Though Simon Bisley did have to deal with Peach Momoko's line blocking out his own table. But to be fair, Simon Bisley's line has done that to many a creator in the past. Including once at the Virgin Megastore for the UK release of Batman/Judge Dredd, when it blocked out much of London's Oxford Street.

Anyway, here's where you may be able to find Peach Momoko today… if you are lucky!

