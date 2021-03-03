Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021

Today sees the release of Demon Days: X-Men, the first superhero comic book written and drawn by Peach Momoko, better known for her covers on other comic books, and made an exclusive creator for Marvel Comics last year. It is a) gorgeous b) moving and c) utterly unlike anything else Marvel Comics is publishing right now. It does not compromise Japanese storytelling tradition just because it is based on Marvel comic book characters, it just compresses it a little. I'm going to go and read it again right away. We knew that there would be a series of these Demon Days comics, each focused on a different character. And so as one story ends…

We know that it will continue. We learn that the second chapter of her series will be in June and that it will focus on Mariko Yashida, the Japanese fiancee of Wolverine. As with Demon Days: X-Men,

Created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, the character first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #118 in 1979. Daughter of gangster Shingen Yashida, cousin of Sunfire, and later head of Yakuza crime family Clan Yashida, she became Wolverine's fiancée, but chose not to marry until she had dealt with her father's criminal legacy.

DEMON DAYS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210618

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

From STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO comes a Marvel story unlike any you've ever seen before! A wandering swordswoman with a psychic blade arrives at village that's being targeted by demons. One demon is black and white with a terrifying red tongue and another may be the strongest demon there is! In the stunning kick-off issue of this prestige quarterly story, you'll see a revolutionary reimagination of the Marvel Universe that could only come from Peach Momoko. Ready your katana and enter a mysterious world of demons, monsters, mutants, and magic! Book ONE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga! Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $4.99