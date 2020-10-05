Sorry DC, Boom, Titan, IDW, Peach Momoko Goes Exclusive With Marvel

Another Peach Momoko headline so soon? Well, yes. As we just reported, Marvel Comics has unveiled Marvel's Stormbreakers, a brand-new talent distinction program to spotlight the next generation of who they see as elite artists, all signing exclusively for Marvel. And that includes one Peach Momoko.

Back in June, we ran a list of the prices some of Peach Momoko's cover variants were getting – that was four months ago, values have skyrocketed further since. A CGC 9.8 slabbed copy of her Strange Academy #1 cover for Marvel went on eBay for over $1500 while a 9.8 CGC of her cover for Ghost-Spider #1 just sold for $1000.

Momoko is a Japanese illustrator who began exhibiting at US comic conventions back in 2014 and saw American publication with a couple of stories picked up by Grant Morrison when he was EIC of Heavy Metal Magazine. Since then she has become the hottest cover art variant creator in the business, increasingly in demand, drawing over a dozen covers for American publishers every month of late. That will have to change soon.

Filip Sablik of Boom Studios told Bleeding Cool "If Peach Momoko has signed a Marvel exclusive agreement, we're happy for the continued success of this talented rising star. Our previously announced multi-cover agreement won't be impacted, so Peach fans can continue to look forward to some exciting, beautiful covers on upcoming BOOM! Studios titles."

The Stormbreakers deal may also suggest she will be returning to panel-to-panel storytelling in comics. But with an exclusive deal, Momoko's work for Titan, Boom, IDW, Dynamite, DC, Image and more will have to be curtailed.

So… what Marvel comics or characters do you most want Peach Momoko to draw for Marvel in 2021?