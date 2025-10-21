Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Esad Ribic, Marvel Rivals, Mike Del Mundo, Natacha Bustos, peach momoko, Psylocke, sara pichelli, stan sakai

Peach Momoko's Marvel Rivals Version Of Psylocke, Sai, Gets Own Comic

Peach Momoko's Marvel Rivals version of Psylocke, Sai, gets comic with Stan Sakai, Esad Ribić, Natacha Bustos, Mike del Mundo & Sara Pichelli

Article Summary Peach Momoko's Psylocke variant, Sai, debuts in her own comic series from Marvel in January 2026.

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS is a five-issue miniseries co-written by Peach Momoko and Stan Sakai.

Top artists like Esad Ribić, Natacha Bustos, Mike del Mundo, and Sara Pichelli contribute unique takes on Sai.

The story follows Sai as she journeys across multiverses encountering new versions of Infinity Stones.

Sai, a version of Psylocke created by Peach Momoko and featured in the Marvel Rivals video game, now headlines her own comic book series by Momoko, co-written by Stan Sakai and drawn by Peach Momoko, Stan Sakai, Esad Ribić, Natacha Bustos, Mike del Mundo, Sara Pichelli, and others, starting in January 2026.

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #1 (OF 5)

Written by PEACH MOMOKO & STAN SAKAI

Art by PEACH MOMOKO & STAN SAKAI

Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

PEACH MOMOKO TAKES YOU ON A MULTI-DIMENSIONAL RIDE WITH SAI! Introduced in Demon Days: X-Men #1 in 2021, SAI is a psychic warrior who uses her deadly skills to fight Yokai in feudal Japan. The character is a bold reimagining of the X-Men's resident ninja telepath, Psylocke, and has gone on to inspire the fan-favorite breakout version of Psylocke featured in Marvel Rivals. Now, Sai is back and breaking out the Momoko-verse for a thrilling adventure across a new, creator-driven multiverse in search of a unique set of Infinity Stones! An almost dreamlike work, Peach Momoko has assembled a collective of artists, all telling one story, with many parts, as Sai makes her way through the Multiverse. A true spectacle of the comics medium, unlike anything you've seen before! On Sale 1/14

"SAI, visionary creator Peach Momoko's popular version of Psylocke from her acclaimed Demon Days saga, makes her long-awaited return this January in SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS! The five-issue limited comic book series will be written and drawn by Peach Momoko along with superstar creators including Stan Sakai, Esad Ribić, Natacha Bustos, Mike del Mundo, Sara Pichelli and many more.

"I'm happy to start a new comic about Sai with artists I've met at comic events and through work and now consider friends," Momoko shared. "For this series, Sai will be the main character. I asked various artists to have fun depicting Sai in their own unique vision. Sai will be traveling between different universes and having different experiences based on each artist's own perspectives. I think it will be a wonderful collaboration and I hope everyone enjoys Sai's new charm!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!