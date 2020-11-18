Peanuts Baseball Strip Up For Auction Over At Heritage Right Now

Peanuts and Baseball go hand in hand, as, over the years, Charles Schulz had young Charlie Brown over the years know the agony of being bad at sports over and over again. Sure, he always missed the football. But it was his exploits on the diamond will always hold a special place in our hearts, especially us baseball fans. Who wouldn't want to hang an original Peanuts baseball strip in our den? You can do exactly that right now. Up for auction at Heritage right now is a baseball strip of our favorite lovable loser from August 15th, 1960. It is part of Dallas lot #7236, taking bids all week. This strip is currently at a bid of $7,000 with two days left to get bids in. You can see the hilarious strip below.

Anything Peanuts Baseball Is Awesome

"Charles Schulz Peanuts Daily Comic Strip Charlie Brown Original Art 8-15-60 (United Feature Syndicate, 1960). Baseball-themed strips are some of the most popular running tropes in the beloved series. And in this one, as usual, Charlie Brown discovers that it's "not him." It's never him. This is what makes him such an Every Man and easy to identify with. Of note in this particular strip is an extremely rare Schulz typo that the casual eye scans right over – "Either he's or [sic] a hero or I'm a hero!" Produced in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 27" x 5.5". Signed in the last panel. Scored and folded between Panels 3 and 4 to allow mailing to the syndicate. The board is toned with corner wear. In Very Good condition. More Information: EDIT: Pointed out that there's a typo in panel two."

