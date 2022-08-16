Pearl III #4 Preview: Why The Great One is the Best at Dialogue

Read a foul-mouthed preview of Pearl III #4 by "The Great One" Brian Bendis and Michael Gaydos, hitting stores from Dark Horse Comics on August 24th. So naughty! We're not allowed to say naughty words like that here at Bleeding Cool — this is a family website, after all — but those f-bombs on top of mesmerizing Gaydos artwork, and it's art, baby! You can't censor art, ****ers! Check out the preview below.

PEARL III #4

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN220504

JUN220505 – PEARL III #4 (OF 6) CVR B ORZU

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Gaydos

As Pearl starts to put the pieces together, she realizes that her family was not as advertised. The real question is will she be able to confront this before Tokyo's most dangerous assassin comes to clean up the mess they think she's made. You are ill-prepared for the beautiful artwork that Michael Gaydos has brought to this yakuza epic about art, family, and the weird stuff in-between.

In Shops: 8/24/2022

SRP: 3.99

