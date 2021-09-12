Pennyworth #2 Preview: Really? All That From Being a Butler?

Pennyworth #2 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, but you can read a preview of it right now. Well, technically, you are reading a preview of it right now. And in that preview, we see a flashback to the titular Alfred Pennyworth's childhood, where we see his dad showing him some good old-fashioned tough love by making him cradle a dead body. It turns out Alfred's dad was the Butler version of Mr. Miagi from The Karate Kid, secretly teaching Alfred how to be a spy while pretending to teach him how to be a butler. Yeah, it's all a bit of a stretch… but so is a billionaire dressing up a bat costume to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals, so, you know, take it all with a grain of salt.

PENNYWORTH #2 (OF 7)
DC Comics
0721DC109
(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes
More MI6 adventures for the star of TV's Pennyworth! While investigating the possibility of nuclear weapons in a Soviet military base near the arctic circle on behalf of MI6, Alfred and Shirley find the real danger is something they never expected: a human science experiment gone terrifyingly wrong! Meanwhile, in the present, Alfred tries to figure out just who of his many enemies has it out for him this time…
In Shops: 9/14/2021
SRP: $3.99

