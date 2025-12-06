Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Ian McKendry, Fern Roberts, graphic novel, Perfect Season, Rebekah McKendry, ya

Perfect Season by Rebekah McKendry, David Ian McKendry & Fern Roberts

Perfect Season, a new high school football horror YA graphic novel by Rebekah McKendry, David Ian McKendry and Fern Roberts for 2028

Article Summary Perfect Season is a YA horror graphic novel about a high school football team hiding deadly secrets.

Pitched as Friday Night Lights meets Scream, the story involves human sacrifice for a winning streak.

Rebekah McKendry, David Ian McKendry, and Fern Roberts bring this chilling tale to life for spring 2028.

Published by McElderry Books/Simon & Schuster, this marks Roberts' first major graphic novel project.

Perfect Season is a new YA graphic novel written by authors and filmmakers Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry and drawn by Fern Roberts. Pitched as Friday Night Lights meets Scream, the book follows the new girl in town as she investigates the high school football team that would do anything to maintain their winning streak—including human sacrifice. It has been created with

Sarah McCabe at McElderry Books, owned by Simon & Schuster, has acquired world English rights to Perfect Season, with publication tentatively scheduled for spring 2028. Agents Bridget Smith and Valentina Sainato at JABberwocky Literary Agency represented Rebekah McKendry and David Ian McKendry, and Claire Draper at Au Literary Management represented Fern Roberts.

Rebekah McKenrey posted to social media, "Ahhhh! They just announced our latest book, Perfect Season! @dimckendry & I have been wanting to do a high school football horror story for years. As a prior player & cheerleader, this one means the world to us. So excited to see it come to fruition & get to work with @firnelle & @simonandschuster coming soon…"

In 2005, Rebekah McKendry joined the team at Fangoria Entertainment and was heavily involved in project development and production as Director of Marketing. In 2015, she left Fangoria to work for Blumhouse Productions, becoming the Editor-in-Chief of Blumhouse.com. Along with Elric Kane and Rob Galluzzo, McKendry hosted the Killer POV podcast, which ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation. In 2016, the team moved to Blumhouse.com and was joined by Ryan Turek to form the Shock Waves podcast. McKendry co-directed her first feature film with her husband, David Ian McKendry, titled All the Creatures Were Stirring and Glorious. Rebekah McKendry is currently a professor at USC School of Cinematic Arts. Together, they have worked on comic books, Pretty Evil, Barstow, Something In The Water, and 1313 Shadowbrook Ln.

Fern Roberts is a Canadian artist currently based in Manchester, England. This is her first major published project, but with a number of small press comics and zines, and you can catch their Patreon here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!