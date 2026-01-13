Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged:

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 Preview: Who's The Real Lightning Rod?

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 hits stores Wednesday! Two masters compete for the mantle. Only one survives. Let's preview this shocking showdown!

Article Summary Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 unleashes a legacy duel in stores January 14th—who will claim the mantle?

The final showdown: Two Lightning Vessel masters battle in a memory-haunted mansion for supremacy.

Warrior monks, striking covers, and an immortalized legacy await curious humans with $4.99 to spare.

THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE! This is it — the final showdown between Peter Cannon and the usurper who stole his legacy! The two masters of the Lightning Vessel face off in the memory-haunted mansion where young Peter's childhood ended — and the survivor will claim the mantle of the true Living Thunderbolt, Destroyer of Death!Warrior monks FRED VAN LENTE and JONATHAN LAU channel all their remaining chi into Peter Cannon Thunderbolt #3, immortalized with calligraphic covers by CAT STAGGS, EMANUELE ERCOLANI, and DANIEL SCALISI, as well as an historic Icon image from ALEX ROSS!

PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT #3

Dynamite Entertainment

1125DE0561

1125DE0562 – Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 Emanuele Ercolani Cover – $4.99

1125DE0563 – Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 Daniel Scalisi Cover – $4.99

1125DE0564 – Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt #3 Alex Ross Cover – $4.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Cat Staggs

In Shops: 1/14/2026

SRP: $4.99

