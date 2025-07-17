Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt's New Comic by Fred Van Lente & Jonathan Lau

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: jonathan lau, peter cannon

Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt's new comic by Fred Van Lente and Jonathan Lau from Dynamite Entertainment

Peter Cannon, Thunderbolt was created by New York City Police Department officer Pete Morisi in 1966 as part of Charlton editor Dick Giordano's Action Heroes superhero line. After Charlton sold its superhero properties to DC in 1983, Thunderbolt reappeared after almost two decades in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, was the basis of the character Ozymandias in Watchmen and then got his own series from DC by Mike Collins. Dynamite acquired Peter Cannon from the Morisi family years ago, as it was established that Cannon was one of the rare creator-owned comics before the 1980s,, and then recreated as a number of Dynamite Entertainment series with Alex Ross, Steve Darnell, Kieron Gillen, Caspar Wijngaard and more. And now Dynamite is launching a new Peter Cannon series with Fred Van Lente and Jonathan Lau.

"The last surviving member of an order of mystics that have unlocked the full, unbound potential of their brains has arrived on the streets of New York City. Their mission? To confront the renegade master who destroyed the teachers of this clan — including their own parents. Their target? Peter Cannon himself. The hidden one has become entrenched within the city's elite and has his sights set on Peter. Yet they'll be biting off more than they can chew, as their mark is the one and only fabled Lightning Vessel of the Awakened, able to collapse time with a single strike and defy death itself, Peter Cannon is… the living Thunderbolt!

"Blockbuster comics author Fred Van Lente, known for such smash-hits as Marvel Zombies, Incredible Hercules, Archer & Armstrong, Action Philosophers, and the upcoming DIE!NAMITE: BLOOD RED, is assembling the ultimate team for chronicling this high-adrenaline retelling of Peter Cannon's origins. Virtuoso artist Jonathan Lau joins for the artwork in the series. Dynamite diehards may recall Lau actually drew the publisher's first ever take on the character over a decade ago. Since then his style has only honed even more, and he's become an unparalleled portrayer of superpowered action adventure, such as his recent acclaimed work on Space Ghost. The creative team is rounded out by colorist Andrew Dalhouse, letterer Jeff Eckleberry, and editor Nate Cosby.

"The 21st century is awash with would-be messiahs, crazed conspiracists, and cults of all stripes. A child of this environment himself, Peter Cannon grew up in the secluded culture of "The Awakened," a compound blending New Age psychology, Tibetan Buddhism, extreme fitness, and further mysterious elements. A mass suicide and fire wiped out almost all of the Awakened's followers, leaving an orphaned and abandoned Peter to vie for his place in the world."

"In a journey across action and intrigue-packed issues, Peter Cannon will meet his companion Tabu, investigate more of the remains of his backstory, clash with rivals and similar-such militia groups, cults, and powerful fighters. In his final showdown, he will have to prove whether he has indeed unlocked the full potential of his both his body and mind to become the Destroyer of Death!"