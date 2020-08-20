Peter David and Greg Land Create Sequel To The King In Black

December sees Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman launch The King In Black, the big Venom event from Marvel Comics for the weekend. But before that, in November, Peter David and Greg Land are going to create a prequel story, set in the time when Peter Parker still wore the Venom symbiote, as part of Peter David's Symbiote Spider-Man series-of-series, set around the period that Peter David used to write Spider-Man back in the eighties. In which Knull, the god of the symbiote, had one of his "earliest attempts at birthing life from the darkness of non-creation."

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

BLACK BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Knull, the KING IN BLACK, has set his sights on Earth – but as avid Marvelites already know, his hand has been at work at the edge of the Marvel Universe for years! IN THIS SERIES, witness one of Knull's earliest attempts at birthing life from the darkness of non-creation! From superstar creators PETER DAVID and GREG LAND comes a titanic tie-in tale to this year's winter epic KING IN BLACK!

40 PGS. /Rated T+ …$4.99

Here is what is being teased…

This December, the entire Marvel Universe braces itself for KING IN BLACK, the latest installment in writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman's revolutionary take on the Venom mythos. Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes. Everything in Cates and Stegman's landmark run on VENOM has led up to this monumental story, and readers will finally witness Eddie Brock's climatic standoff with one of Marvel's most terrifying villains.