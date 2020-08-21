Peter Milligan Has a Happy Hour in Ahoy Comics November 2020 Solicits

Peter Milligan and Michael Montenat's new series Happy Hour is coming out in November from Ahoy Comics, and sees his new take on the Judge Dredd world, with a future where it is mandated that everyone be happy, and the Joy Police to brutally enforce the code… here's the solicitation along with everything else Ahoy comics has in their November 2020 solicitations.

HAPPY HOUR #1 (MR)

SEP201038

(W) Peter Miligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

First issue! In future America, being happy isn't just a right-it's the law. While the Joy Police brutally enforce the cheery code, two young people go on the run, searching for a haven of melancholy where they can safely bask in the blues. A timely tale by superstar writer Peter Milligan (X-Statix, The Prisoner) and artist Michael Montenat (Dominion, Hellraiser Annual). All AHOY titles feature extras: prose, pictures, and, perhaps, poems!

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND GN (MR)

SEP201037

(W) Mark Russell (A) Steve Pugh (CA) David Pugh

Collecting the savage satire reuniting the critically acclaimed team behind DC's The Flintstones-writer Mark Russell (Second Coming) and Eisner-nominated artist Steve Pugh (Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass)-in a new graphic novel. Welcome to Billionaire Island, where anything goes… if you can afford it. But the island's ultra-rich inhabitants are about to learn that their ill-gotten gains come at a very high price.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $16.99

PENULTIMAN #2 (OF 5) (RES)

SEP201039

(W) Tom Peyer (A/CA) Alan Robinson

His confidence shattered, 2020's most magnificent superhero seeks reassurance from a strange source: his incarcerated arch-adversary, terror-scientist Zev Zollo! PLUS: text features and short prose fiction, illustrated to the ultimate!

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

EDGAR ALLAN POE`S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #2 (MR)

SEP201040

(W) Mark Russell, Devin Grayson (A) Peter Snejbjerg, Chris Giarrusso, Richard Williams (CA) Ryan Kelly

Writer Mark Russell (Second Coming) and artist Peter Snejberg contribute another in their popular original Cereal Monster series: A magical leprechaun invades the castle of a breakfast-obsessed vampire and his undead bride. PLUS! Poe attempts to explain his classic "Cask of Amontillado" to a group of famous writers who aren't impressed, in a story by Devin Grayson with art by Chris Giarrusso and Richard Williams.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99