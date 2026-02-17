Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: clark kent, jorge jimenez, mark waid, peter parker, Superman/Spider-Man

The Press Passes of Clark Kent and Peter Parker in Superman/Spider-Man

The Press Passes of Clark Kent and Peter Parker in Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-Man

Jorge Jiménez follows up yesterday's post with Superman and Spider-Man getting into costume in the upcoming Superman/Spider-Man crossover in March 2026, with a new look at Clark Kent and Peter Parker's respective Daily Planet and Daily Bugle press passes for the event where they meet up… Jorge says "So.. Clark Kent and Peter Parker, right? -Yep, We are SUPERMAN/SPIDERMAN !! :D FOC to pre-order 2 Mar, on sale 25 MARCH!! @markwaidwriter very fun script, and look that's amazing colors by ⁦@tomeu_morey !!"

Of the story, Mark Waid says, "Peter and Clark are working as reporters on something, and that's how they are introduced in the story. It becomes a story not just about superheroics but about truth and about journalism and about, you know, facts and what is the difference between facts and truth? What are the responsibilities of a journalist? How do you punch Brainiac out of the sky if you're Spider-Man? all that kind of stuff."

Mark Waid & Jorge Jiménez's Superman/Spider-ManSuperman/Spider-Man from DC out in April is headlined by the lead story Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility from Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. And Jorge has just teased the opening ahead of its publication on the 25th of March, 2026.

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

