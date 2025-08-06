Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane watson, Paul Rabin, peter parker

Peter Parker, Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Spider-Man And Venom (Spoilers)

Peter Parker, Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Spider-Man and Venom in Amazing Spider-Man #9 and All-New Venom #9 out today (Spider Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of All-New Venom #9 and Amazing Spider-Man #9. And the storylines are dovetailing together for Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Paul Rabin… and Venom. A love square, if you will. And now we get to thread it all together. In Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly and Michael Dowling, Peter Parker, heavily injured in his battle with Hellgate, is taking a break from superheroism.

And people have noticed, but Peter Parker is, instead, putting his life back together a bit.

His work, his work colleagues, his girlfriend, and his other relationships.

Okay, some of his relationships. He is not reaching out to everyone; he is building walls, ostensibly to heal. Or he's becoming a psychopath. Or he's Ben Reilly, you get to choose right now.

And he's not even talking to Mary Jane Watson. Deciding that some distance is welcome, rather than using her as his safety net. But then Mary Jane has her own problems with her live-in boyfriend, Paul Rabin, with whom they are raising Dylan Brock, the son of Venom, for whom she is now the host, in All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez.

It will all come out in therapy. But as she is having the talk with Paul, she is also reaching out to Peter.

A three-way relationship between Peter, Paul and Mary is going on here,

Sorry, a four-way, she didn't tell Paul about being Venom's host, the symbiote that once terrorised and tortured her, who bonded with Peter Parker and with whom she is now in as close a relationship as she can get.

Though she also didn't tell Peter Parker. Something that only happens right now. And Paul Rabin has something to tell Mary Jane as well.

To quote Taylor Tomlinson, "That's usually when people say I love you, like six weeks in, people say that, right? Right? Right?… RIGHT??!! RIIIGHHT!!!? Fu…" And here's how Peter Parker takes the news from MJ…

And here's how Mary Jane takes the news.

Peter Parker just slams the door.

As does Mary Jane, metaphorically at least…

Mary Jane Watson, now without Paul Rabin or Peter Parker, but she does have Venom all to herself now. But, hey, what about Dylan? No one thinks of the symbiote kids at such times…

All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #9 by Joe Kelly and Michael Dowling are published today.

All-New Venom #9 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

BREAKUP AND BREAKOUT! It's Team Venom vs. Team Octopus – and the outcome might just decide the fate of Symbiotekind! But what's Doc Ock's real master plan? And why does he need the Sleeper Agent to do it? Meanwhile, Mary Jane's home life goes from bad to worse…as Dylan finally learns the truth!

SPIDER-MAN'S SHOCKING DEFEAT! Battered and broken following his battle with HELLGATE, SPIDER-MAN needs to level up if he's going to survive the next round. Peter Parker is a different man following Hellgate's revelation. But MARY JANE WATSON has a revelation of her own to share! And the first foes to put Spidey's strength to the test are SHOCKER and his new allies, THE AFTERSHOCKS!

