Phillip Kennedy Johnson Leaves Action Comics, Keeps Writing Superman

Earlier today, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Phillip Kennedy Johnson would be leaving Action Comics. But he's not leaving DC or Superman.

Johnson took to Twitter/X to talk about the change. And how he will be continuing a number of storylines over into his Green Lantern: War Journal series.

"The news is out: the final issue of my 3-year Action Comics will be this December's double-sized Action Comics Annual 2023. Action Comics 2024 will be the year-long event "Superman Superstars," kicking off in January with a 3-parter by the great Jason Aaron and John Timm. Jason's a friend and a hell of a great writer, and a phenomenal choice for Action. I know what he has planned and couldn't be more excited to read it with John's art. Deeply moved by all the kind words from the Super-Family today, and the nervous questions over the past few weeks. Your investment in Superman is the best, most rewarding thing to see, and I couldn't be more grateful for all the support since the very beginning. Know this: I'm not going anywhere, and I'm not even done writing Superman. The threads we began in the Warworld Saga are leading to something big, bigger than just one character, one series or even one writer. If you want to know where Kryl-Ux took Mongul or his plans for the United Planets… if you want to know more about the other six God-aspects or Olgrun… if you want the House of El again, know the story behind Pyrrhos the Red King, and how Clark hopes to redeem him… keep reading (starting with Green Lantern: War Journal, currently in stores). As ever, ALL my gratitude. Many, many more stories to come. Truth and Justice."

It may be worth noting that the Superman Annual 2023 comic promised it would have the "next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024"

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Mahmud Asrar

METROPOLIS'S SECRETS ARE REVEALED! Art by Mahmud Asrar, Max Raynor, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she'll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman! Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don't miss out! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

ACTION COMICS 2023 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Max Raynor (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Norah Stone's true form has been revealed, her gateway between worlds is opened, and the invasion of Earth has begun! As the Multiverse's two most powerful families clash above Metropolis, which legacy will Otho-Ra choose? Will the followers of Blue Earth defend their treacherous leader, or their own home? It has all led to this! Three years of Action Comics storylines culminate in this pivotal, dramatic double-sized issue! Retail:

$5.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2023

