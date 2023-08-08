Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: lobo, Superman Annual

Is A Big Lobo Event Coming To Superman In 2024? (Spoilers)

Recently we have learned of Lex Luthor's own enemies, Doctor Pharm and their sibling Mister Graft, who appear to have Lobo in their grasp.

And now they are Superman's problem. And possibly Lobo's as well.

Lobo, the Last Czarnian, was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, and first appeared in Omega Men #3 in 1983, an alien from the utopian planet of Czarnia, and an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter. Recreated by Giffen with Alan Grant and Simon Bisley as a Wolverine and Punisher parody, he became successful in his own right, which changed his origin story: he became the last Czarnian after violently killing every other member of the species. That mini-series led to many subsequent miniseries and specials, including Lobocop, a RoboCop parody; Blazing Chain of Love, in which he is sent on a job to a harem; Paramilitary Christmas Special, in which he is contracted by the Easter Bunny to assassinate Santa Claus; Infanticide, where he kills his daughter and all of his other offspring that she has gathered to try to kill him; Convention Special, a send-up of comic book conventions; and Unamerican Gladiators, in which Lobo takes part in a deadly televised game show and Stan Lee said that he was his favourite DC Comics character.

In 2011, DC Comics Lobo by Rob Liefeld a Czarnian slaver who killed the rest of his race. A second version, claiming to be the real Lobo as a cultured and well-educated interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter, with a leaner physique. In 2016, DC Rebirth restored the Bisley version of Lobo to the Suicide Squad, with the New 52 incarnation of Lobo is shown to be held captive inside one of Brainiac 2.0's bottles. Well, in the Superman Annual, we see Braniac with something else in one of his bottles.

A lost, and bottled, city of Czarnia. Lobo is no longer the Last Czarnian. Is this the "next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024"?

SUPERMAN 2023 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Mahmud Asrar

METROPOLIS'S SECRETS ARE REVEALED! Art by Mahmud Asrar, Max Raynor, Jack Herbert, and Caitlin Yarsky Lois Lane is now editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet, but at heart she'll always be an investigative reporter. And lately Metropolis has had a whole new set of secrets she must uncover. Even if it means investigating her own husband…Superman! Featuring Livewire, Parasite, and Mercy, this special issue is your next big puzzle piece leading to a massive Superman crossover in 2024! Don't miss out! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/08/2023

