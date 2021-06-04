Pining for Apocalypse at the Hellfire Gala – Excalibur #21 Preview

Excalibur #21 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the latest chapter in the Hellfire Gala crossover event, which takes the events of a single night and stretches them out across twelve issues to maximize the amount of money Marvel can bilk out of its gullible readers. But in this preview of the issue, Rictor is having trouble moving on from the events of the last crossover event, X of Swords, in which Apocalypse decided to go and live on Arrako in an attempt to reunite the mutant race. Can Rictor get over it an have a nice time at the Gala? We're betting not. He'd better! These crossover events have a habit of shaking the Marvel Universe to its foundations, so Rictor needs to get with the program or get left behind! Check out the preview below.