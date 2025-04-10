Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: free comic book day, Planet Death

Planet Death #0 Gets Almost A Million Copy Print Run From Bad Idea

Planet Death #0 gets almost a million copy print run from Bad Idea Comics in time for Free Comic Book Day 2025

Article Summary Planet Death #0 hits near-million print run for Free Comic Book Day 2025.

Claims largest indie comic success since early '90s super premieres.

Release strategy includes heavy retailer discounts and exclusive covers.

Distributed by Lunar, Diamond UK, Universal for widespread access.

Bad Idea claims a near-million copy print run for Planet Death #0 launched ahead of Free Comic Book Day, claiming it as the "largest selling independent comic book since 1992" and the launches of Youngblood, Spawn and WildCATS, Turok, Darker Image, Deathblow, Deathmate and the like from that year. I guess it is ignoring non-comic shop-focused comics like Dog Man, Asterix, Best Friends, the work of Raina Telegemeir, and the like that regularly get low or mid-seven-figure print runs for bookstores.

Though I don't know, Deathmate: Prologue from Image and Valiant with a 1.2 million print run was published in 1993. You'd have thought Dinesh Shamdasani would know that. Also between 1,2 million and a million from 1993 were The Maxx #1, Stormwatch #1 and #2, Youngblood Strike File, Spawn #8, #9, #10, #11 and #12, Cyberforce #4, Magnus Robot Fighter #25, Tribe #1, and Pitt #1.

But anyway, it's still pretty good, with a massive final print run of 909,560 copies — including 818,850 copies ordered by comic book retailers and an additional 90,800 reserved for comps, damages, and promotional use. Bad Idea Comics states that the total reflects significant commitments from top retailers taking major positions for Free Comic Book Day, including New Dimension Comics, Midtown Comics, Third Eye Comics, Bedrock City Comics, Collector's Paradise, Borderlands Comics & Games, DCBS, and Atomic Empire.

Now, it may be notable that Planet Death #0 was made available to retailers in bundles of 25 for $7.50 each, with further discounts available for bigger orders. Which is less than Free Comic Book Day titles cost retailers. Oh, and shipping in time for Free Comic Book Day. Also oh, 1:500 variant copies of a Joe Quesada wraparound cover…. so it was actually cheaper for most retailers than comics to be given away on Free Comic Book Day, but these ones can be sold.

It also helped that they are being distributed by Lunar Distribution, Diamond UK, and Universal Distribution to all stores rather than self-distributed to 250 stores…

PLANET DEATH #0

Co-written by DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI

Illustrated by TOMÁS GIORELLO

Color Art by DAVE STEWART

Lettering by TOM NAPOLITANO

Cover by TOMÁS GIORELLO & DAVE STEWART

PLUS: A Brand-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$1.99 | 24 PGS. | ON SALE April 30, 2025

Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!