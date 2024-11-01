Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: greg hildebrandt, rip

Pop Culture Artist Extraordinaire, Greg Hildebrandt, Dies At 85

The artist behind Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings, Marvel Masterpieces and so much more, Greg Hildebrandt, has died at 85

Greg Hildebrandt, artist and illustrator best known for his work in Star Wars, Marvel Masterpieces, Magic: The Gathering and The Lord of the Rings alongside his late twin brother, has died at the age of 85. Hildebrandt's wife Jean Scrocco posted the news that her husband of 15 years, and partner for over 30 years, died last night. She wrote "The light has gone out in my life. At 12:36 pm this afternoon the love of my life, my best friend and soulmate passed away. Greg was 85 years young. He was the sweetest man I ever knew. We worked together for 45 years. We lived together for 33 of those years. We had a beautiful life we were blessed. Greg has been fighting for 5 months to regain his ability to breathe after a serious side effect of a heart medication. He fought very hard to win this battle but in the end he was just too weak. He passed away peacefully in my arms. He knew he was safe and he was loved and he will be missed terribly. I cannot imagine my life without him. He was my guy, yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever. You are my heart and it is broken!"

The Hildebrants work included the very first Star Wars movie with Luke Skywalker holding a lightsaber over his head, which came after their artwork for the official The Lord of the Rings calendars. And their Marvel Masterpieces work for Marvel Comics, and their trading cards spurred an entire industry. Tim Hildebrandt died in 2006, aged 67. I met them both once, with Nick Barrucci, in a bar in London, and their energy and passion for everything pop culture, in their sixties then, was evident.

Individually, Greg contributed to the art for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's albums and concert merchandise, Black Sabbath's Mob Rules album, his American Beauties pinup art and covers for IDW Star Trek comics. He also illustrated classic fiction Greg Hildebrandt's Favorite Fairy Tales, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Cottontail's Surprise, Peter Pan and Robin Hood to Dracula, Poe: Stories and Poems and The Phantom of the Opera. He recently contributed to Operation USA's benefit anthology book, Comics for Ukraine: Sunflower Seeds.

Greg married his first wife, Diana F. Stankowski, in 1963, who modelled for Princess Leia on the Star Wars movie poster and had two daughters and a son. In 1991 Greg became the partner of longtime colleague Jean Scrocco and they married in 2009.

Paul Levitz, former DC Publisher & President, posted, "We lost one of the greats yesterday. If Jack Kirby gave the world the visual dynamic of action, Greg Hildebrandt and his brother Tim gave it the rich decor of the imagination. Whether in sf or fantasy, if it could be dreamed, their paints made it solid, lush and inviting. Greg had been struggling with his health, and lost the final battle on Halloween, joining his brother in legend. He was as soft a soul as one of his brushstrokes, and my heart goes out to Jean Scrocco, his wife, and all who loved him and his art."

Jimmy Palmiotti: Greg Hildebrandt was a brilliant talent and great man. A true example of an artist giving to others for a lifetime. After Amanda and I got married, Greg & Jean gave us this beauty that Greg did as a wedding gift. We love them both so much. Rest in peace my friend. Love u always.

Jo Duffy: My deepest condolences, especially to Jean Scrocco, and also to all of the friends, loved ones, and admirers of the immensely talented Greg Hildebrant, who passed away today.

Forty-some years ago, when Archie Goodwin and I edited an issue of Epic Illustrated that heavily featured the artwork of The Brothers Hildebrandt — Greg and his brother Tim — I could not believe our extraordinary good fortune in getting to meet, speak with, and showcase the beautiful paintings of those two wonderful titans. It was a privilege and a gift.

Pat Brosseau: R.I.P., the great Greg Hildebrandt. I had him as an instructor at the Kubert School and I wish I retained half the painting knowledge he taught us.

Gail Simone: The legendary @HildebrandtGreg has passed. This hurts a lot. I have to gather my thoughts a little bit but will be talking about my slighty but meaningful experience with him a little later today. My love goes to his wife Jean, and all those who love him.

ChrisCross: Rest in piece, Greg Hildebrandt who passed away at the age of 85. May God bless his family and cover his wife in her time of grief. I'll be an eternal fan of his work.

Bleeding Cool offers our condolences to friends and family.

