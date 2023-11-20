Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: february 2024, massive, popeye, Solicits, Whatnot

Popeye Revamped Like One Piece in Massive's February 2024 Solicits

Eye Lie Popeye is a new series from Massive in 2024 in which the cartoon character Popeye has been reinvented as a manga warrior.

Eye Lie Popeye is a new series from Massive Entertainment in 2024 in which the King Features cartoon character Popeye has been reinvented for a modern era as a manga warior in the manner of Dragonball to One Piece. And telling us just how he lost his eye. He's Popeye The Sailor Moon, he's Popeye The Chainsaw Man, courtesy of Marcus Williams for Free Comic Book Day, alongside the rest of Massive, Whatnot and Sumerian solicits and solicitations for February 2024. As well as the launch of The Fog #1 by Steve Ekstrom and Marco Fodera.

FCBD 2024 EYE LIE POPEYE #1

MASSIVE

DEC230033

(W) Marcus Williams (A / CA) Marcus Williams

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops next summer. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the Sailor Man. With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike. Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR A ROSADO (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230932

DEC230933 – THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR B ROSADO (MR)

DEC230934 – THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR C MARTIN (MR)

DEC230935 – THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR D MASSAGGIA (MR)

DEC230936 – THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV ORZU (MR)

DEC230937 – THE FOG #1 (OF 4) CVR F BLANK SKETCH LTD VAR LTD 2000 (MR)

(W) Steve Ekstrom (A) Marco Fodera (CA) Christian Rosado

Cover by Christian Rosado, best known for his work on Dark Horse's Skull and Bones, as well as appearances on Heavy Metal's Taarna and Dynamite's Vampirella.

THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE IN TERROR.

Forty years after the events of THE FOG (1980), this comic series tales a supernatural horror story that reconnects several surviving characters and/or their descendents from. John Carpenter's original story to a new series of paranormal events that plague Antonio Bay, a small fishing community turned ghost-hunting tourist destination.

Now, in 2022, something far more malevolent from Antonio Bay's dark past is roiling up from the depths of the sea. In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED SHINOBI UNCIVIL WAR CVR A BENJAMIN (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230911

DEC230912 – ASSASSINS CREED SHINOBI UNCIVIL WAR CVR B OLLIFFE (MR)

DEC230913 – ASSASSINS CREED SHINOBI UNCIVIL WAR CVR C MOY R (MR)

DEC230914 – ASSASSINS CREED SHINOBI UNCIVIL WAR CVR D CONNOR (MR)

DEC230915 – ASSASSINS CREED SHINOBI UNCIVIL WAR CVR E 10 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Bray Dornback, Chuck Austen (A) Patrick Olliffe (A / CA) Ryan Benjamin

Ryan Benjamin, known for his work with Image Comics, Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse, Valiant, and more, contributes this epic image for Shinobi, the first story in this installment of Assassin's Creed: Visionaries!

We're back with a brand new edition of ASSASSIN'S CREED® VISIONARIES, where top industry talents bring you new, original visions that expand the vast universe of ASSASSIN'S CREED®!

In our first tale "SHINOBI," writer BRAY DORNBACK and artist RYAN BENJAMIN bring us to the Shogunate age of Feudal Japan. The target is a rival clan member and the kill has to be perfect. Failure means certain death and instant dishonor. A true Shinobi must protect his clan, even at the cost of his own life, pride, and honor. If his actions reveal his clan's involvement, Hamato's life will be forfeited to keep the peace…

Then in "UNCIVIL WAR," writer CHUCK AUSTEN and artist PATRICK OLLIFFE take us to the American Civil War, where a newly liberated slave, William Jones, uncovers a plot to assassinate leaders of the Union, including the President. Best course of action would be to assassinate the would-be assassins, but a freed slave killing a white man is treacherous business… even when it's meant to protect the fate of a fractured nation.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230916

DEC230917 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR B DANIEL (MR)

DEC230918 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR C MOVIE HOMAGE (MR)

DEC230919 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV DANIEL BW

DEC230920 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MURPHY BW

DEC230921 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 4) CVR F SIMONSON BACKER UNLOCK

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy delivers the main cover for his fresh take on the iconic masked vigilante, Zorro.

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero.

Zorro has returned! Well, kind of. Diego has shown that the spirit of Zorro flows through him and has left a trail of ne'er-do wells in his wake. But now Rosa must try to save her brother who believes he is the protector of La Vega, as El Rojo will certainly be hunting for the legendary Zorro now. But Diego isn't going anywhere without Bandido. Hop in Rosa's El Camino, and prepare for the next swashbuckling chapter in Sean Murphy's electric story of the man in black.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

WASHED IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR B CANNON CONNECTING (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230923

DEC230922 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR A RAPACE (MR)

DEC230924 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR C KENT (MR)

DEC230925 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #3 (OF 3) CVR D YUNE (MR)

(W) Kevin Roditeli (A) Kostas Pantoulas (A / CA) Rob Cannon

Rob Cannon is the interior artist of Washed in the Blood and a contributing cover artist for Massive Publishing's Quested, Liquid Kill and Astrobots. This variant is the third of three connecting covers that will be offered across all three issues of the Washed in the Blood miniseries, so don't miss your chance to grab part three of these interlocking designs.

What if you were called upon by the WORST god of all time? In a frozen post-apocalyptic wasteland called "Freak Snow," a young cult survivor hears the voice of the self-proclaimed god of guns. Like any human would be, he is hypnotized by the prospect of power by listening to this divine freak. A path to salvation paved with love, turmoil, and mostly death.

Explore the world of Kevin Roditeli's Freak Snow in Massive's take on "Black Mirror"with a post-apocalyptic twist!

A tale inspired by Mad Max, Hellraiser, Fallout and the filmography of David Cronenberg.

"Washed In The Blood takes you on a trippy thrill ride through visceral illustrations and an intensely cold, savage, post-apocalyptic tale." – Jason Bennett, Popculthq.com

"The best storytelling (both textually and artistically) that I HAVE EVER SEEN." – Comicbookposer.com

"If you give yourself to Roditeli's narrative, it will take you somewhere, and you'll arrive at the end smarter than whence you started." – Blake Morgan, Blakebuzz.com

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

QUESTED SEASON 2 #3 CVR A WALLIS

MASSIVE

DEC230926

DEC230927 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #3 CVR B LULLABI

DEC230928 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #3 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

DEC230929 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #3 CVR D REVEAL VAR

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Cover by Kit Wallis, the artist behind such series as Mr Eastah, Warcorns, Good Boy, Hellicious, and the series artist on QUESTED!

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"For Whom the Jell Tolls." Nightmares come in all shapes and sizes, but in the Underbaun they are Jellii filled. Jinx and Gil continue their quest through the afterworld, stumbling upon the dreaded Jellii Kingdom. Jinx is quickly recognized as public enemy number one and only his quick thinking and golden tongue will save him from a fate worse than the jelliis he carelessly slayed in quests past.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #6 CVR A REPOS (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230930

DEC230931 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #6 CVR B REVEAL (MR)

(W) David Crownson (A) Matteo Illuminati, Arianna Pisani (CA) Sylvan Repos

Art by Sylvain Repos, who brings his experience with the samurai from Yojimbot to the world of Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer.

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

Following the collateral damage from issue #3, slave owners of the Wallace Plantation team up with a demonic entity to hunt Tubman.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #2 (OF 4) CVR A DI ANGILLA (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230938

DEC230939 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #2 (OF 4) CVR B DI ANGILLA (MR)

DEC230940 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #2 (OF 4) CVR C DI ANGILLA (MR)

DEC230941 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #2 (OF 4) CVR D MONTUORI (MR)

DEC230942 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN #2 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV MONTUORI

(W) Ben Roberts, Sam Romesburg (A / CA) Greg Di Angilla

Beginning with the fan-favorite 2000AD and Judge Dredd, Greg Di Angilla has since worked on the highly popular card game Magic The Gathering, as well as concept artist on films like

World War Z, Doomsday, Hellboy and Dredd.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the seminal metalcore acts 5th album, One of Us Is the Killer, The Dillinger Escape Plan presents this limited comic book series.

MAGIC THAT HELD YOU PRISONER

Arcane City is in a crisis. After the gala killing of another board member of Vertical Integration Corp, the group takes safety in a high rise office building to figure out what's next. But no place can keep them safe from THE QUILL.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

OZUNA BORI 787 #3 (OF 5) CVR A RICCI (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230943

DEC230944 – OZUNA BORI 787 #3 (OF 5) CVR B IZZO (MR)

(W) Marco Lopez (A) Pablo Verdugo (CA) Roberto Ricci

Cover by Roberto Ricci, best known for his work on Cyberpunk 2077 (Dark Horse).

Ozuna, the global superstar and one of the best selling Latin artists of all time is Agent 787!

Time is running out and 787 has one mission; to save the Vice President! With Jessica and the rest of the agency offering limited help, 787 must tackle the hotel where the VP is being held captive, all alone, and just one floor at a time.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

AMERICAN PSYCHO #5 (OF 5) CVR A CAMMARATA (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230945

DEC230946 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #5 (OF 5) CVR B ROSADO (MR)

DEC230947 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #5 (OF 5) CVR C MARTIN (MR)

DEC230948 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #5 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BRUDER (MR)

(W) Michael Calero (A) Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson (CA) Nino Cammarata

Cover by Italian comic artist Nino Cammarata who has worked on Hellraiser comics, Vampirella, and more.

The mini-series comes to a bloody conclusion as Donald Kimball finally shows Patrick just how alike they are. Now Patrick must decide if he embraces the monster inside of Donald or will he reject what Donald has become.

In 2011, Charlene's newfound celebrity as New York's premier psychopath finds her in the crosshairs of another killer. Is New York City big enough to contain the chaos these murderers will leave in their wake.

Written by Massive Publishing's co-founder Michael Calero (Quested) and with art by Piotr Kowalski (Call of Duty, Where Monsters Lie).

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

BASIC INSTINCT #4 (OF 4) CVR A DEL REY (MR)

MASSIVE

DEC230949

DEC230950 – BASIC INSTINCT #4 (OF 4) CVR B COLANGELI (MR)

DEC230951 – BASIC INSTINCT #4 (OF 4) CVR C BRAO (MR)

(W) Sam Freeman (A / CA) Vanesa Del Rey

Cover by Cuban artist Vanesa Del Rey, co-creator of Redlands (Image) whose work has also appeared on Scarlet Witch, Spider-Women Alpha, and Daredevil Annual (2016) for Marvel Comics.

THE END. FOR NOW.

Detective Kivoni and Ezra have a date with the devil. After Kivoni tells Ezra that the lady coming after him might just not be Catherine Trammell, he lets him know that whoever she was, she's invited the two of them to a party.

It all ends here.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

