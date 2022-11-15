Popular Star Wars VR Game's Enhanced Edition Is Coming In February

ILMxLAB revealed today that Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition will be coming this February. This version of the game, as you might suspect, will be everything all rolled into one and give the full line of VR enhancement as it will be released on PS VR 2. They're going out of their way to make sure this is the best possible version of the VR experience you can have with the game, so that those who played it before will experience it in a whole new light. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released on February 22nd, 2023.

"Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero. While at Seezelslak's Cantina, players will also be transported to other places and eras in the Star Wars universe through the Azumel bartender Seezelslak's legendary Tales. The Enhanced Edition has been rebuilt to take advantage of many of the PS VR2 hardware capabilities, including eye tracking and foveated rendering, headset feedback, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback with PS VR2 Sense controllers, and dynamic 3D audio, among others. Combined together, the experience will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way as they live out their own action-packed Star Wars story."

"To celebrate, new key art for the experience has also been released, featuring many of the Star Wars characters that are central to the story. The artwork includes fan-favorites Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan), Mubo (Matthew Wood), R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), and Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), as well as the stormtrooper commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills) and the Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson)."