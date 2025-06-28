Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Age of Extinction Concept KSI Widow

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Studio Series KSI Widow, a concept Decepticon from Transformers: Age of Extinction.

KSI Widow transforms into a McLaren MP4-12C with a sharp, feminine robot design and orange-black colors.

This Deluxe Class figure stands 4.5 inches tall and converts in 17 steps, featuring blaster and chain accessories.

KSI Widow brings rare female representation to Bayverse Transformers; pre-orders begin at $24.99 for 2025 release.

Hidden in the concept art galleries of Transformers: Age of Extinction, KSI Widow is a striking, unused female Decepticon design by concept artist Steve Jung. Envisioned as a sleek McLaren MP4-12C, she features a sharp, feminine silhouette with a tail-like appendage and predominantly orange-and-black palette in robot form. This was one of those rare occasions that Transformers fans saw a rare glimpse of gender diversity among Bayverse Cybertronians, which were rarely used in the live-action films.

Now, Hasbro is KSI Widow to life as they debut their newest Transformers: Age of Extinction Concept Art Studio Series figure. Standing 4.5" tall, this female Decepticon is ready to take down Optimus Prime and his filthy Autobots by any means necessary. She will be able to convert into a robot and her elegant McLaren MP4-12C vehicle mode in just 17 steps. Hasbro has included a blaster and chain accessory for her, as well, and she will pair well with some of the other Transformers Concept Art Studio Series figures. Pre-orders for KSI Widow are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a September 2025 release.

Transformers: Age of Extinction Deluxe Class Concept Art KSI Widow

"Bring the epic action of Transformers: Age of Extinction from the screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class Concept Art KSI Widow action figure! Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to McLaren MP4-12C car mode in 17 steps. The figure has articulated head, arms, and legs for action poses."

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION CONCEPT ART KSI WISOW: This Studio Series Concept Art KSI Widow action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

STUDIO SERIES TOYS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) Deluxe Class collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

