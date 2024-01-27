Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Man's Best, Pornsac Picketshote

Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan's Surprise Ashcan For Man's Best

Last month, Boom Studios announced a new creator-owned series from former DC Vertigo editor Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan, Man’s Best.

Article Summary Boom Studios snagged Man's Best, by Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan.

The series is a sci-fi adventure compared to Homeward Bound and We3.

A surprise ashcan release for the series dropped five days before final orders.

Man's Best Ashcan is limited edition, with orders due by January 29th.

Just last month, publisher Boom Studios announced they'd snagged a new creator-owned series from former DC Vertigo editor, and current Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer, Pornsak Pichetshote, and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist, Jesse Lonergan – Man's Best. The series is described as "Homeward Bound on an alien world" following "three emotional support pets living on the Starship Horizon–a spacecraft searching for a new home to house a humanity compromised by bad decisions and corporate greed."

The book is shaping up to be one of Boom's most intriguing of 2024, with Lonergan's surprisingly bright and cheery art style contrasting sharply with Pichetshote's reputation for edgier material… perhaps not everything is as it seems on the surface? I've heard more than a few We3 comparisons being thrown around… which Pichetshote edited alongside the legendary Karen Berger.

Then late yesterday, Boom surprised retailers and fans of The Good Asian, Infidel, and Hedra by announcing they've added an ashcan of the first issue releasing February 21st…

MAN'S BEST just crash landed into your pull list! 🚀 Get a sneak peek of the premiere issue in an astronomically awesome surprise ASHCAN! FOC'ing on Monday and available in comic shops Wednesday, February 21st. Diamond Code: DEC237666#FOCFriday #FinalOrderCutoff #NewComics pic.twitter.com/hKm3RgHmtw — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

…which just happens to be five days before final orders of issue #1 are due… and the Wednesday of ComicsPRO's Annual Meeting. Some clever timing that. Pichetshote seems rather excited and added that the ashcan will feature some of Lonergan's character designs.

I just saw the proof on these and they're super cool. With some of Jesse's amazing character designs included as well! https://t.co/eAIAcx99bt — Pornsak Pichetshote (@real_pornsak) January 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Boom has only recently started offering ashcan editions of their creator-owned series, and only their biggest, most anticipated series like Ram V and Felipe Andrade's follow up to The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Rare Flavours, and Tom King and Peter Gross' literary reimagining Animal Pound. But this is the first time the publisher has upgraded a series with a surprise ashcan, which is a strong signal of how bullish they are on the series.

Still, with only four days for retailers to finalize their orders, it does make me wonder how many stores will miss ordering this one. And with Boom's ashcan editions always being limited to their initial print run, based off of the orders they receive, and never to be reprinted… this one could end up being quite hard to track down.

Fortunately for all my readers, these things don't pass me by, and you still have until Monday night to pre-order your copy at your local comic shop. Man's Best Ashcan FOCs on Monday, January 29th.

MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) ASHCAN LONGERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

DEC237666

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Jesse Lonergan

Homeward Bound on an alien planet, Man's Best follows three emotional support pets living on the Starship Horizon – a spacecraft searching for a new planet to house a humanity compromised by bad decisions and corporate corruption. But after the ship crashes and their crew is captured, these loyal pets are their owners' only hope. Outfitted in outrageous mech suits, these three best friends must traverse a hostile world to rescue their owners – leaving them the only hope for a humanity that might not be worth saving, in an adventure threatening to tear their friendship apart. Pornsak Pichetshote, writer of the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning The Good Asian, soon to be adapted by director James Wan, in his first collaboration with Eisner Award-nominated rising star artist Jesse Lonergan (Hedra, Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea) provide an action-packed sci-fi romp with something to say in a tale that spans the furthest reaches of space to tug at readers' hearts.In Shops: Feb 21, 2024 SRP: $2.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!