Boom's First Launch-Ashcan for Ram V & Felipe Andrade's Rare Flavors

The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr by Ram V and Felipe Andrade from Boom went from being the buzz book of 2021 to virtually every award nomination list.

The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr by Ram V and Felipe Andrade from Boom Studios has gone from being the buzz book of 2021 to landing on virtually every award nomination list (and won more than a couple) to a best-selling trade and deluxe hardcover. Regular readers of Bleeding Cool won't be surprised since we've been calling this one from the beginning… something worth keeping in mind as you read the rest of this article.

In August, publisher Boom Studios is adding The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1 to their revived Pen & Ink program with never-before-seen commentary by Andrade. Laila Starr is flanked by two other massive Pen & Inks – James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's modern key Something Is Killing The Children #1 and Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's record-breaking Brzrkr #1… quite good company to be in. Something Is Killing The Children Pen & Ink #1 fetched over 23,000 orders and there's little doubt that the recently announced Brzrkr will do similar numbers, but how will comic shops order The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Pen & Ink #1?

It's up on Final Order Cutoff this coming Monday, July 17th, so we'll have a sense soon enough, but it looks like Boom isn't taking any chances. Because also releasing in August is the Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan, a first look at V and Andrade's spiritual sequel to The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr. It's another first as well, because while they've offered ashcans previously for megahits like the previously mentioned SIKTC, Magic The Gathering, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but Boom has never offered an ashcan ahead of launching a new creator-owned series.

And while all previous Boom ashcans have been limited to one per comic store, retailers will be able to order as many copies of Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan as they'd like… but they first have to order at least five copies of The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Pen & Ink #1 to gain access to the ashcan. And Boom has telegraphed that The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Pen & Ink #1 will be limited to its initial print run and never to be reprinted (unlike SIKTC #1). And ordering Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan in turn unlocks the ability to order a one-per-store version.

As I understand it, the Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan includes a first look at interior pages from Rare Flavours #1 and technically the first appearances of the two series leads – Rubin Baksh and Mo – alongside an inside look at the development of the series. If Rare Flavours ends up resonating with readers and collectors like Laila Starr, it could end up being quite the valuable item indeed.

Both Rare Flavours Tasting Menu Ashcan and The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr Pen & Ink #1 FOC this coming Monday, July 17th. And remember, we predicted the success of The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1 in 2021… so you've been warned.

