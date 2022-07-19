Posehn, Duggan, Koblish Ruin Trick or Treating with Halloween Party

Brian Posehn, Gerry Duggan, and Scott Koblish will reunite for Halloween Party, a one-shot Image comic hitting stores in October. Halloween Party is described as a "hilarious love-letter to everything terrifying," which just so happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good!

The press release contains more info and an easy way to pad the word count of this article:

It's a scary time in America—and we're not talking about the razors in the candy anymore. When you might get murdered in a mass shooting, the clowns, monsters, and other creatures that go bump in the night have a harder time doing their job. It's a hilarious bummer at this year's monster mash. Scotch McTiernan and Weed Thing return and readers are introduced to some new favorites.

In the press release, Posehn said of Halloween Party:

I stopped trick-or-treating after I witnessed Michael Myers as he terrified horny teenagers in an Illinois suburb at the end of the seventies. My pals Gerry, Scott, and I figured after our 4/20 book it was on us to be like our hero John Carpenter and ruin trick-or-treating and Halloween once again. Suck it, my favorite holiday.

And Duggan also said:

All the dumb fun we had on 4-20 is back but this time in Halloween masks. We're laughing our asses off, and can't wait to invite you over to this year's Halloween Party. Wear kevlar—it's dangerous out there.

And Koblish added:

It's time to grab another swig of Scotch! This time Scotch McTiernan returns for the Halloween season and we are pulling out all the stops on drawing every kind of monster we can conceive of—check under your bed, in your dreams, in your closet, in the woods, under the bridge, the back seat of your car and in the mirror behind you, because I might've drawn those guys too! This is our hilarious love-letter to everything terrifying, so pick up a copy, before it chases you down!

Halloween Party (Diamond Code AUG220098) will be in stores on October 12th.