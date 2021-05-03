Post Climate Disaster World Doesn't Look That Bad in Eve #1 [Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' new adventure series launches this week with Eve #1, by Victor LaValle and Joe Miguyeong. BOOM! has released a preview of the comic below, showing a post-apocalyptic world after the ice caps melted that… well, in all honesty, it doesn't look that bad. Sure, there's a lot of spiders, but all things considered… we've seen worse, is all we're saying. But we're sure things will get hairier as the series progresses. Enjoy the preview below.

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR210873

MAR210874 – EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR B ANDOLFO – $3.99

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

* For fans of Undiscovered Country and Little Bird comes a new adventure series from award-winning author Victor LaValle (Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and rising-star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal) about a dangerous journey across a future dystopian America to save the world.

* When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released.

* Now, a mysterious girl named Eve has awoken in secret and must deal with a world that's nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in.

* In order to save her real father, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country, but she has no idea of the threats that await her – or the price she will pay to restore life to a dying planet…

In Shops: 2021-05-05

SRP: $3.99

Posted in: Boom, Comics, Preview | Tagged: boom, Comics, eve, previews