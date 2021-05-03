Post Climate Disaster World Doesn't Look That Bad in Eve #1 [Preview]

Posted on
by

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios' new adventure series launches this week with Eve #1, by Victor LaValle and Joe Miguyeong. BOOM! has released a preview of the comic below, showing a post-apocalyptic world after the ice caps melted that… well, in all honesty, it doesn't look that bad. Sure, there's a lot of spiders, but all things considered… we've seen worse, is all we're saying. But we're sure things will get hairier as the series progresses. Enjoy the preview below.

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210873
MAR210874 – EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR B ANDOLFO – $3.99
(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito
* For fans of Undiscovered Country and Little Bird comes a new adventure series from award-winning author Victor LaValle (Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and rising-star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal) about a dangerous journey across a future dystopian America to save the world.
* When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released.
* Now, a mysterious girl named Eve has awoken in secret and must deal with a world that's nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in.
* In order to save her real father, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country, but she has no idea of the threats that await her – or the price she will pay to restore life to a dying planet…
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.