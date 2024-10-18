Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, Power Company

The Power Company Vs The "Waller Was Right" Movement From DC in 2025

In January 2025, DC Comics publish DC Power: Rise Of The Power Company #1 with Josiah Power going after the Waller Was Right movement

In Absolute Power, Amanda Waller turned off the world's superpowers, heroes and villains alike, and made deals to isolate the Earth from alien, multiversal, and time-travelling threats. The superheroes punished her for this, imprisoning her and removing her memory of them. But there was very little examination of whether she was actually right or not. In January 2025, DC Comics publish DC Power: Rise Of The Power Company #1 by Brandon Thomas, Vita Ayala, John Jennings, Zipporah Smith, Ray-Anthony Height, Caanan White, Kelsey Ramsay, and Charles Stewart III. With the "Waller was Right" movement and the re-introduction of superpower lawyer Josiah Power, a team to fight back was put together: the Power Company.

Originally, the Power Company were created as superheroes for hire by Kurt Busiek and Tom Grummett, in JLA #61 in 2002 and span off into the Power Surge one-shots and the Power Company 18-issue series. With Josiah Power, one of America's best lawyers, until his meta-gene was triggered, and he was dismissed from his law firm. And who put together a for-hire team of heroes along the lines of a law firm. Including Manhunter, Skyrocket, Witchfire, Bork, Firestorm, Sapphire and Striker Z. Now they have a brand new team… including Jo Mullein's Green Lantern, Jace Fox's Batman, Cyborg, The Signal, Black Lightning, Wallace West's Kid Flash, Bolt and Vixen according to these covers, "not only to protect black and brown communities from these new threats but also to rebuild human faith in heroes."

DC POWER: RISE OF THE POWER COMPANY #1

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, VITA AYALA, JOHN JENNINGS & ZIPPORAH SMITH

Art by RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, CAANAN WHITE, KELSEY RAMSAY, and CHARLES STEWART III

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ and DAVI GO

1:25 variant cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 1/29/25

The Justice League's watchtower looming in the skies is intended to inspire hope and faith in superheroes, but not everyone believes metahumans act in humanity's best interests. The fringe beliefs that "Waller was Right" have grown louder as paramilitary groups take to the streets to take Earth back for the human race. Enter Josiah Power, a meta-attorney who's seen enough of rising hate and sets out to assemble a team not only to protect black and brown communities from these new threats but also to rebuild human faith in heroes.

DC Power returns for a third year in a new format, continuing the storylines from Absolute Power and All In and setting the stage for the return of the Power Company!

