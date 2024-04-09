Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Axel Gust, House Of Brainiac, power girl

Power Girl And The Powers Of Axel Gust Coming To DC (Spoilers)

Axel Hust has been missing for the last six months of Power Girl. But he's coming bvack and we will be learning something new...

In the first and second issues of Power Girl, in her secret identity of Dr. Paige Stetler, she encountered one Axel Gust, a possible CIA agent, or similar. And there definitely seemed to be his spark. She got his number in more ways than one. A James Bond for Power Girl? He attempts a recruitment for something, somewhere,

Calling him back revealed something else… that he was a field operational agent? A cat burglar? Odds are that he is not CIA at this point.

And aside from a brief flashback he hasn't been heard of since. Well, Bleeding Cool get the word that he'll be back very soon… and what's more something very new is going to be revealed about him. Because in the current House Of Brainiac crossover kicking off in Action Comics #1064 today, Brainiac is gathering up everyone in Metropolis with super powers. Or at least, doing his best.

But in upcoming issue sof Power Girl that crossed over with the House Of Brainiac, just as Power Girl is asking Axel out, in the middle of roller skating, it looks like Axel is also abducted by Brainiac. Making him not just a spy, but a super spy. Sadly there's no reception on Baainiac World. And yes, she does find herself a little too top heavy to roller skate but that's another story.

ACTION COMICS #1064

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC PART ONE! BRAINIAC ATTACKS! Brainiac's Lobo army invades Metropolis in an action-packed oversized issue! The Super family and all the heroes of Metropolis join the fight, but will they be enough to hold off Brainiac's lethal and crazed soldiers?! Can Superman and Lex learn what Brainiac is searching for? He's not bottling Metropolis, so what is he collecting instead?! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2024 POWER GIRL #8

(W) Leah Williams (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Yanick Paquette

HOUSE OF BRAINIAC TIE-IN! After an unexpected attack by Brainiac and his army of Lobos, everyone who has power in Metropolis has been kidnapped and imprisoned. But fear not, our hero has avoided capture and is the lone super in a city of helpless civilians. Will she be up for the challenge? Or is a strange visitor about to turn her world upside-down? Get ready for Crush to crash this pity party! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2024

