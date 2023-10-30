Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: power girl, supergirl

Power Girl, Supergirl And Anne Hathaway Cupcakes (Spoilers)

It's tough to be Power Girl in a Supergirl Special. We are still wondering if DC will get around to sorting out that latest continuity mess.

It's tough to be Power Girl in a Supergirl Special. After all, once upon a time, Power Girl was Supergirl, or at least a version of her on Earth Two. Then all of Supergirl's stories became hers after the Crisis Of Infinite Earths. Then Supergirl came back. Then Earth Two came back. Now they all live in family harmony, even if some folks are starting to feel a little redundant right now. We are still wondering if they are going to get around to sorting out that latest continuity mess because right now it doesn't look like it. Even when there are cupcakes.

Now that's quite the imposter syndrome to be running around with. But also, when I was a kid, they were just buns and didn't have all those icing/frosting piled up. Kids today, they don't know they are born, I ask you. We were lucky to have even one Supergirl, let alone two.

Anyway, Supergirl has her own cupcake sandwich thing going on. Probably stole it from Anne Hathaway. Man, she can't do anything original, can she? The Supergirl Special by Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

SUPERGIRL SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Jamal Campbell

GIRL INTERRUPTED! After joining the Superman Family and their heroic efforts in Metropolis, Kara thought she had found her place in the world. But there's only room in town for one Supergirl, and Power Girl's sudden reappearance has made her redundant. Her identity and role are both in question as she looks for answers. Will they lead her out of the city or out of this world? Find out as critically acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super) returns to the Maid of Might with the help of Skylar Patridge (Wonder Woman)! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023

