Power Rangers Comes To An End At Boom Studios… Time For A Reboot?

As Bleeding Cool scooped last week, Power Rangers is coming to an end at Boom Studios with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1.

As Bleeding Cool scooped last week, Power Rangers is coming to an end at Boom Studios. But is it really? Boom Studios and Hasbro announced the final issue in the eight-year comic book saga… Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1. You know, the one Bleeding Cool announced last week.

It all ends here! With the Morphin Grid in peril, the people of Earth are left without the Power Rangers to protect them. The ultimate battle against Dark Specter will play out with unexpected consequences, while an unlikely group of rogues, villains, and Rangers make strange company… But even if they win… can they rebuild everything they've lost? Fan favorite Rangers writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash), acclaimed artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was), and acclaimed colorist Raúl Angulo, weave together a story that fans have been waiting nearly a decade for… delivering an unforgettable finale that everything has been building to! "After nearly two years, the Darkest Hour comes to a close. This event has been one of the biggest tasks of my career, but I've enjoyed every single, heart-wrenching minute. Although I put our poor Rangers through the ringer, I hope the ending is as satisfying for the reader as it was for me to write it!" said series scribe Melissa Flores. "I'm really excited to tell this incredible adventure together with Melissa. So far she has kept us in suspense and now she's ready to surprise us again! Get ready to dive into this final chapter of Darkest Hour! GO GO!" said veteran Power Rangers artist Simona Di Gianfelice. This epic, oversized issue will feature a main cover by the iconic Taurin Clarke, alongside a new Dark Grid variant by Björn Barends, Helmet variant by Goñi Montes, and a top secret Spoiler variant by Santa Fung, among many others.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 is published on the 31st of July. The final issue of the main series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #122 is published a week earlier on July 24, 2024. However, Boom Studios states that readers can look forward to many exciting Power Rangers announcements from Boom Studios in the coming months, including plans for San Diego Comic-Con. So… is a reboot coming?

