Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers

Is Darkest Hour The End Of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers At Boom?

Amazon lists Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Recharged Vol. 6, promising "an explosive end of an era for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers".

Article Summary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Recharged Vol. 6 hints at a series climax.

Darkest Hour event concludes the 30th-anniversary celebration.

Uncertainty looms: is it the end or a lead-up to a franchise reboot?

Boom Studios’ Power Rangers legacy reminisced, potential rebirth teased.

Amazon lists the following for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Recharged Vol. 6, out in November from Boom Studios, by Melissa Flores and Simona Di Gianfelice promising "an explosive end of an era". How much of an end?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Recharged Vol. 6 Paperback – November 19, 2024 by Melissa Flores, Simona Di Gianfelice

The end of Darkest Hour and the modern Power Rangers comics era will change things forever! Earth, the last bastion of hope, is not so safe after all… As the long-awaited DARKEST HOUR event comes to a close, and Dark Specter, the Rangers' greatest villain, overtakes them, the Morphin Grid is saturated with infection, and they're running out of time! Every surviving Ranger will have to band together if they hope to save their home– and their friends. While a select few Rangers with the ability to withstand the dark magic might be able to provide a frail hope for the armies of planet Earth, it will take something truly powerful and unexpected to purge the evil for good… Fan-favorite writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash) and superstar lineup of artists Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was), Marco Renna (Rogue Sun), and Valeria Favoccia (By A Thread) deliver an explosive end of an era for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #119-122, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1.

Currently, only Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #121 has been solicited… will July's Boom solicitations bring more revelations? Darkest Hour is a 12-month Boom Studios Power Rangers event that celebrates the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and a a follow-up to the Recharged story arc that brought back Power Rangers with Issue #100.

In the July 2023 solicits, it was revealed that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #110 was the prelude to the next story event, Darkest Hour. Issue #111 kicked off the 12-month event in August 2023, as well as a Darkest Hour tie-in, Power Rangers Unlimited: The Morphin Masters Will #122 – and a subsequent Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1 – bring it all to an end as the Amazon listing suggests? Or will we, as is rumoured, get an entire Power Rangers reboot?

It was in June 2015, just ahead of San Diego Comi-Con, that Boom! Studios and Saban Brands announced a new comic book series based on Power Rangers. I remember walking round a hotel with Image Comics publisher Erik Stephenson commenting on the posters and banners for it. Ironically, the original writer of the series, Kyle Higgins, whould use the fanbase he acquired from that series to launch his own version, from Image a few years later… strange how these things go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!