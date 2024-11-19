Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: black panther, predator

Predator vs. Black Panther #4 Preview: Shuri's Secret Weapon Unleashed

In Predator vs. Black Panther #4, Shuri teams up with an unexpected ally to take back Wakanda, while T'Challa turns the jungle into his battlefield. Who will claim the throne?

Article Summary Shuri teams up with an unexpected ally to challenge the Predator threat in Wakanda.

T'Challa uses his jungle expertise to retake the Wakandan throne.

Predator vs. Black Panther #4 hits shelves on November 20th.

A KING PREDATOR TAKES THE WAKANDAN THRONE?! The invading Predator clan takes their final trophies! They think they've defeated the king of Wakanda, but they've forgotten he's not the only royalty who can wield a spear… Princess Shuri recruits a surprising ally as she infiltrates the shadows of her own city! Meanwhile, T'Challa turns the jungle to his advantage. Don't miss the conclusion of Benjamin Percy's latest Predator epic and the next step in the Predators' plans for Earth! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Predator vs. Black Panther #4

by Benjamin Percy & Chris Allen, cover by Ken Lashley

A KING PREDATOR TAKES THE WAKANDAN THRONE?! The invading Predator clan takes their final trophies! They think they've defeated the king of Wakanda, but they've forgotten he's not the only royalty who can wield a spear… Princess Shuri recruits a surprising ally as she infiltrates the shadows of her own city! Meanwhile, T'Challa turns the jungle to his advantage. Don't miss the conclusion of Benjamin Percy's latest Predator epic and the next step in the Predators' plans for Earth! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620967500411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620967500416 – PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #4 MATEUS MANHANINI VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620967500421 – PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #4 KEN LASHLEY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

