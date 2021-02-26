Preview: Steve McNiven Art from Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters

Marvel Comics will be launching its major Star Wars event in May, War Of The Bounty Hunters, with bookend titles and crossovers into all of the Marvel Star Wars titles aside from High Republic. Star Wars, Darth Vader, Biunty Hunters and Doctor Aphra will all join in.Telling the story of Boba Fett taking the body of Han Solo from Coruscent City to Jabba The Hutt's palace, between Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. And here's our first look at Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters: Alpha #1, out in May.

And while we're at hot, here's a look at Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #3 as well…

STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS ALPHA #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210653

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Steve McNiven

THE STAR WARS COMIC EVENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

• The notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has finally landed his greatest prize – HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite for easy transport.

• Fett will bring the smuggler to TATOOINE to collect the massive bounty placed on Solo's head by the fearsome crime lord JABBA THE HUTT.

• Sounds easy. What could go wrong? Rated T In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210711

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

ALL-NEW SERIES CONTINUES!

A DARK MYSTERY ONLY THE JEDI CAN UNRAVEL…BUT AT WHAT COST?

• A planet stricken by a mysterious blight. One JEDI missing and another driven insane.

• What horror lurks in the darkness beneath the rotting crops?

• Death is averted, but a terrible union is formed. Can KEEVE TRENNIS protect an innocent life while facing betrayal from within her own order? Rated T In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99