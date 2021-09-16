Priest & Donny Hadiwidjaja Launch Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1

Following the upcoming Vampirella #25, where Vampirella weds Dracula, Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy! is a new series by Christopher Priest and Donny Hadiwidjaja from Dynamite Entertainment. Dubbed "A Love Story by Christopher Priest" the comic sees the now married Daughter of Drakulon traveling to Dracula's castle to cheat fate in a new event limited series, Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy. But can love conquer evil? "We've kept Dracula off the board, from day one, because I'd planned to do this," Priest laughed. "One of my first requests to Dynamite – 'No Drac for the first year, please.' When we bring Dracula into our series, we need that to be an event. I realize how over-used a claim it is but, trust me, you're in for the trippiest love triangle/murder mystery in Dracula history, as well as an all-new vision for the classic character. It's really tough to hype this book without blowing major plot twists. Donny and I are having a real blast with this." Priest and Donny Hadiwidjaja are joined by colourist Mohan, and letterer Willie Schubert.

This is a Dracula story like no other. Defeated at the hands of a jealous lover, the genetic code of the Lord of Evil has been preserved within a deadly virus and passed on through generations to a young boy hunted by zealots seeking to worship him and religious fanatics trying to kill him. Saved from certain death by Vampirella, the creeping genetic time bomb was arrested, only to become active again twenty years later as the Dracula Virus begins feeding on its human host. Vampirella comes to his aid again, enacting an archaic blood rite which joins her in unholy matrimony to the man who would become Dracula. The newlyweds must now travel to the ancestral lands of Transylvania to discover more about themselves, each other, and the twisted history that has lead them to this point. Plus, blood rituals. No event series has been this pivotal to Vampirella's world since another 25th issue lead to her death 25 years ago! From the 50th anniversary Free Comic Book Day issue of Vampirella in the summer of 2019, everything has come to this! To celebrate this momentous occasion, Dynamite has assembled a squad of top flight cover artists to depict the new couple. The superstars include Adam Hughes, Lucio Parrillo, Rose Besch, Shannon Maer, KyuYong Eom, and cosplayer Ani-Mia. Fans can even grab a limited edition incentive cover by master painter Greg Hildebrandt.

