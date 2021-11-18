Priest & Michael Sta. Maria Launch Draculina Comic From Dynamite

Priest is continuing to create new Vampirella comic book titles at Dynamite Entertainment, with another spinoff launching in February, this time with the previously established sister of Vampirella, Draculina, drawn by Michael Sta. Maria.

As seen in Priest's Vampirella and Sacred Six sagas, now also continued in Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy, the original Draculina was a surprise reveal for longtime readers. Now she finds herself "attached" to the new character of homeless, preteen vamp-groupie Katie, with their souls linked a la a twisted Shazam. With her new presence on Earth, Draculina is going by the alias "River East" and playing the part of a high-profile socialite celebrity. All while her machinations of an evil agenda of retribution near its kickoff.

"The book is about one child and two destinies," said Priest. "It is a metaphor for life: the road not traveled. Every day each of us make choices that lead to varying consequences which affect our reality. That is what we are seeing here: Lilith's choices splitting reality and the consequences that brings."

Will these two unique and headstrong women, one young and one much, much older, be able to both survive through Draculina's devilish plans, and will their connection reveal truths to each other?