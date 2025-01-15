Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Absolute Batman, printwatch

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Fifth Printing

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman gets a fifth printing from DC Comics, Geiger #10 and Lucky Devils #1 get second printings at Image Comics

Article Summary Absolute Batman #1 hits a record with a fifth printing, surpassing Ultimate Spider-Man #1 sales.

Geiger #10 introduces The Glowing Woman, prompting a sellout and a second print with new cover art.

The Lucky Devils #1 by Soule and Browne sells out; second print comes with art by Maria Wolf.

Fans eagerly anticipate Ashley Arden's impact in Geiger and The Unnamed's evolving universe.

PrintWatch: Happy birthday Scott! Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is getting a fifth printing from DC Comics, while Absolute Batman #2 gets a third printing, and Absolute Batman #3 and Absolute Batman #4 get second printings. That fifth printing is likely to take Absolute Batman #1 over the sales numbers of Ultimate Spider-Man #1.

PrintWatch: Geiger #10, by Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Brad Anderson, and Rob Leigh has sold out as a result of the surprise reveal of The Glowing Woman character. Geiger #10, second printing will feature new cover art by Frank pulled from the issue's last page reveal of the new character, for the 12th of February.

"Turns out that Tariq Geiger isn't the only radioactive outcast fighting to survive in the world of The Unnamed. Teased since the start of the Geiger ongoing series, Ashley "Ash" Arden—who was purported to have a cure for the same radioactive condition ravaging Geiger's body—finally made her first appearance in Geiger #10 making it a highly collectible issue for both the Geiger series and The Unnamed universe as a whole. The introduction of this long-awaited character promises to have a profound effect on Geiger's post-nuclear-war world going forward." "It's been great to see the reaction, questions and speculation regarding Ashley Arden's debut," said Johns. "Gary and I have been planning to introduce her since launching the ongoing Geiger series and we're excited to reveal more about The Glowing Woman's past, present and future with Geiger and the rest of The Unnamed in the months ahead."

PrintWatch: The Lucky Devils #1 by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne has also sold out completely at the distributor level. The second printing will feature new cover art by Maria Wolf with colors by Browne.

"HELL. YEAH. Ryan and I have been working on The Lucky Devils for well over a year, and to have it finally on the shelves for people to read was a big deal in and of itself—but now to know it's finding its audience and people are responding to the story… Well, that's the dream," said Soule. "We're hugely grateful to all the retailers who ordered the book and pointed their customers toward it, and to everyone who's been talking up the book since its debut—thank you, thank you, thank you. To anyone who dug issue #1, this is just the beginning, I promise. Let me say it again, just for the record: HELL YEAH!" Browne added: "Trying to follow up a massive hit like Eight Billion Genies seemed like an impossible task, but knew we needed to do it. Over the last year Charles and I revised, changed direction, reversed course, hit the self-destruct button, started from scratch, found inspiration, ate too many ears of corn, cried for help, did the laundry, and then FINALLY settled on idea. Turns out people DO want another heart-breaking story of delightful little creatures messing with humanity!"

