PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Ultimate X-Men, Rocketeers & Spawn

PrintWatch: Second printings for Absolute Batman, Ultimate X-Men, Rocketeers, Rat City, Violator, third printings for Mark Spears' Monsters, and oh, another fourth printing for Absolute Batman.

PrintWatch: Absolute Batman #1 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta gets a Fourth Printing on sale on the 26th of December. With a main cover spotlighting Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin's interior art from the series, an open-to-order variant featuring brand-new art from Simone Di Meo, a black-and-white 1:25 inventive cover featuring Dragotta's artwork from inside the issue, a blank sketch variant, and an open-to-order foil cover, using Dragotta's black-and-white art from the Absolute Batman #1 Second Printing main cover.

Absolute Batman #2 Second Printing will also arrive on the same day as Absolute Batman #1 Fourth Printing, with a main cover showcasing an interior panel by Dragotta and Frank Martin, an open-to-order variant cover with new art by Dustin Nguyen, an open-to-order foil version of Dan Panosian's variant for the issue, and a 1:25 highlighting Absolute Batman's massive Batmobile.

PrintWatch: Ultimate X-Men #9 gets a second printing from Marvel for the 15th of January 2025, with a cover by Peach Momoko and a 1:25 Derrick Chew virgin variant.

PrintWatch: Rocketfellers #1 by Peter J. Tomasi and Francis Manapul from Image Comics/Ghost Machine is getting a yellow glowing second printing for the 18th of December.

PrintWatch: Spawn: Rat City #7 by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos gets a second printing with a cover by Mirko Colak for the 18th of December. Meanwhile, Spawn Violator #2 by Marc Andreyko and Kyle Hotz will get a second printing on the 18th of December. Spawn Violator #3 also gets a second printing with a cover by Jonathan Wayshak on the same day.

PrintWatch: I Hate Fairyland #16 by Skottie Young and Brett Bean get a second printing with a new cover by Skottie Young for the 18th of December.

PrintWatch: Mark Spears' Monsters #1 gets a third printing with a couple of versions by Mark Spears with a 1:20 variant from Keenspot Entertainment.

