PrintWatch: Batman #125 and Grim #2 Get Second Printings

PrintWatch: Batman #125, the first issue of the series from the new team of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez, the debut of a brand-new villain Failsafe, the death of the Penguin, and the start of a new arc, is headed back to press for a second printing, in comic book stores for the 16th of August. With a recoloured version of series writer Chip Zdarsky's 1:250 cover of Batman #125 first printing, seen below, as well as a 1:25 foil variant featuring Jorge Jimenez's design for the new villain, Failsafe. Both covers will be on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, the 24th of July.

BATMAN #125 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

PrintWatch: Boom Studios announced that Grim #2, the next issue of the new ongoing comic book series from Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano has sold out at the distributor level, and so will be getting a second printing, available in stores on the 3rd of August. "We knew Jessica Harrow was destined for greatness from the very start," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, BOOM! Studios. "It has been amazing to see such continued support for this series and we can't wait to show more fans the world Stephanie, Flaviano, Rico, and Tom have created in GRIM!"

GRIM #2 2ND PTG FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY228522

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow finds herself trapped between the worlds of the living and the dead-something that no other reaper has ever experienced! Just what makes her so special? Can she make her way back to the afterlife, and what exactly is going to happen now that she can walk amongst the living? The mystery deepens in this new series from acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants)!In Shops: Aug 03, 2022 SRP: $3.99