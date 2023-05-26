Printwatch: Batman #900, Indigo Children, Supermassive Get More Prints Printwatch: Batman #900, Indigo Children and Supermassive get more printings from DC Comics and Image Comics for next month.

PrintWatch: Batman #135 or #900 depending, by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jimenez and Mike Hawthorne is headed back to press for a second printing, on sale on the 27th of June with an inks-only version of Jorge Jimenez's main cover for the issue.

PrintWatch: Indigo Children #1 by Curt Pires and Rockwell White goes back for a third printing from Image Comics. Retailers will get a 60% discount on all orders.

PrintWatch: Supermassive #1 one-shot by Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Matt Groom, Igor Monti, and Francesco Manna goes back for a third printing from Image Comics. Retailers will get a 60% discount on all orders, and the cover price has dropped from $5.99 to $4.99. No cover yet.

PrintWatch: And from previous Printwatches, here are the covers revealed for Amazing Spider-Man #25 2nd print 1:25 variant and the Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch #1 standard cover.

BATMAN #135 Second Printing

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez – Mike Hawthorne – Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be able to do it alone. The conclusion to the bestselling The Bat-Man of Gotham is so big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jimenez and a wild collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 6/27/2023

INDIGO CHILDREN #1 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR238147

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A/CA) Alex Diotto

SERIES PREMIERE Acclaimed creator CURT PIRES returns to Image for a brand-new ongoing series with the creative team behind the smash-hit series Youth, soon to be a show on Amazon Prime! RADIANT BLACK meets THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH in this action-packed sci-fi/mystery epic as journalist Donovan Price hunts down the extraordinarily gifted INDIGO CHILDREN after their mysterious disappearance fifteen years prior. An EXTRA-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE for the regular price of just $3.99!In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 Final Orders Due: May 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99

SUPERMASSIVE 2022 (ONE-SHOT) 2ND PTG CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

MAR239546

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Matt Groom (A) Igor Monti (A/CA) Francesco Manna

THE SUPERHERO CROSSOVER EVENT OF 2022! 2021's hottest new superhero RADIANT BLACK launches into his first ever crossover event with the Image Comics debut of INFERNO GIRL RED and the first appearance of ROGUE SUN! The future of Image's superhero universe is here! Power Rangers: Shattered Grid architects KYLE HIGGINS & RYAN PARROTT, MAT GROOM & FRANCESCO MANNA from Marvel's Ultraman, and colorist extraordinaire IGOR MONTI unite for a one-shot, extra-length crossover event so big it can only be called-SUPERMASSIVE.In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

Final Orders Due: May 29, 2023

SRP: $4.99

