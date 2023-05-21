Printwatch: Christopher Chaos, Avengers, Apes, Guardians, Ghost Rider PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is not only putting a bunch of comic books back to second printings, but some also come with a 1:25 variant.

PrintWatch: The debut issue of James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, and Isaac Goodhart's The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #1 first launched digitally on the Tiny Onion Substack, has sold out at the distributor level ahead of publication on the 28th of June. Dark Horse Comics has announced a second printing, featuring a new cover by Nick Robles, and has promoted the series to be Dark Horse's next ongoing series. "It's extremely exciting news to me to see the first issue sell out so early!" said Senior Editor, Daniel Chabon. "I see Christopher Chaos joining the ranks of Dark Horse's other long-running creator-owned series like Black Hammer, Hellboy, The Umbrella Academy, and more. I am super proud of the creative team and I hope to see this continue as far as we can take it." Orders close for the second printing on the 12th of June. The second printing variant will be available on the 26th of July, 2023.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is not only putting a bunch of comic books back to second printings, but some also come with a 1:25 variant to the second printing. Which isn't a third printing, that's something different. We just mentioned that Marvel was taking Amazing Spider-Man #25 and #26 back to second printings but there are more to come.

PrintWatch: And that includes Avengers #1, Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #1, Plamet of The Apes #2, Guardians Of The Galaxy #3 and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #3.

AVENGERS 1 STUART IMMONEN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

AVENGERS 1 DERRICK CHEW 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/29/23 On Sale: 6/28/23

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER 1 MARK TEXEIRA 2ND PRINTING RATIO VARIANT (1:25)

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/29/23 On Sale: 6/28/23

PLANET OF THE APES 2 JOSHUA CASSARA 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/29/23 On Sale: 6/28/23

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 MARCO CHECCHETTO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 5/29/23 On Sale: 6/28/23

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS 3 JUSTIN MASON 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Price: $3.99 FOC Date: 5/22/23 On Sale: 6/21/23

PrintWatch: From previous Printwatches, we now have these covers too.

Extreme Venomverse #1 second printing with a cover by Paulo Siquiera for the 21st of June

for the 21st of June Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis #2 is getting a new printing for the 21st of June with a cover by Justin Mason

Silk #1 will have a second printing with a cover by Dave Johnson for the 21st of June,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!