Printwatch: Beneath The Trees, Devour & Hack/Slash Get More Printings

A horrific Printwatch, for the day before Halloween, with Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, Devour: It Happened On Hyde Street and Hack/Slash/Body Bags getting new printings.

PrintWatch: The collected edition of Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees has sold out and a second printing was immediately issued by IDW. Writer-artist Patrick Horvath says "I'm blown away that this book hit the ground running and is already going out for a second printing. I can't thank the people enough that have helped to support and spread the word about this book. Readers, retailers, critics, podcasters, enthusiasts, all of you: thank you so much for all of the love you've given our book. And again, a huge thank you to IDW for taking a chance on a creator with virtually no track record. I really feel like I've found a home in comics, and I'm extremely grateful." The first volume saw an increase in interest from retailers, readers, and press with each issue, resulting in multiple printings, the series received two Eisner nominations, including "Best New Series", according to ComicHub (and reported by ICv2), this collection earned second place (in both units and dollars) for September 2024 graphic novels, only behind Ultimate Spider-Man vol. 1, and a sequel was announced during New York Comic Con, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rites Of Spring. A new printing was probably overdue…

PrintWatch: Image Comics has two titles going to second printing for the 27th of November, neither of which we have covers for. But they are It Happened On Hyde Street: Devour #1 by Maytal Zchut, Leila Leiz, and Alex Sinclair with a cover by Ivan Reis. And Hack/Slash/Body Bags #1 by Tim Seeley, Stefano Caselli, and Steve Kurth, with a new cover by Tim Seeley.

IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET DEVOUR #1 (ONE SHOT) Second Printing

(W) Maytal Zchut (A) Leila Leiz, Alex Sinclair (CA) Ivan Reis

Look thin…or die trying!

With an impending wedding, Lily needs to lose weight to fit into her wedding dress but struggles to shed some pounds. And what's worse, her super-thin grandmother relentlessly disparages Lily's approach, instead lavishing praise upon a quick-fix miracle supplement called DEVOUR, as hawked by the mysterious health guru, MISS GOODBODY. But is taking it worth the cost? In this extra-length one-shot nightmare, when it comes to Devour…all you need is one Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Stefano Caselli, Steve Kurth (CA) Tim Seeley

MINISERIES PREMIERE JASON PEARSON's legendary creations return to comics!

When slasher hunters Cassie Hack & Vlad roll into Terminus, GA in search of a killer, they're instantly up to their asses in bounty hunters! Meanwhile, Mack Clownface Delgado needs to school his daughter Panda in the ways of Bodybagging, and it needs to happen quickly, which means a private school lock-in for baggers in training—and a teen-slicing slasher.

Yeah, big knives, short skirts, and swear words are gonna start flying.

Worlds collide in the most twisted crossover of 2024, that reintroduces the cult-favorite crew of BODY BAGS, from Eisner nominee TIM SEELEY (LOCAL MAN, HACK/SLASH) and OG HACK/SLASH artist STEFANO CASELLI (Ultimate Black Panther, X-Men)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

