PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 Gets 5th Printing, Save Yourself #1 Gets 2nd

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics may have sworn off second printings of late, but Boom Studios keeps going for it. BRZRKR #1 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, and Bill Crabtree has now gone to its fifth printing.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 (OF 12) 5TH PTG GARNEY (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY218108

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A/CA) Ron Garney

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: Save Yourself! #1 is also going to a second printing from Boom Studios.

BOOM! Studios announced today that SAVE YOURSELF! #1, the first issue in a truly magical new four-issue original series from the team behind Pandora's Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical), artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond), and letterer Jim Campbell, that's perfect for fans who grew up loving magical girls and are ready to step up and save the world, no matter who they have to face, has sold out at the distributor level the week of release! In response to the overwhelming support from retailers and fans, BOOM! Studios has announced SAVE YOURSELF! #1 SECOND PRINTING, featuring brand new cover art by series artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews and available in stores July 14, 2021. What if Magical Girls aren't Earth's champions after all? The world's most beloved heroes Aoe, Thel, and Gen, better known as the Lovely Trio, first burst onto the scene five years ago when they saved Earth from a surprise space monster attack! Since then, everyone–including Gigi, whose brother died as a bystander in a Lovely Trio battle– has idolized them as superheroic pop icons. But when Gigi witnesses the Lovely Trio battling a monster firsthand, she sees something that causes her to question everything she thought she ever knew about her heroes! "The amazing support of SAVE YOURSELF! #1 is making us all feel like superhero pop icons," said Filip Sablik, President, Publishing & Sales, BOOM! Studios. "Bones, Kelly, Nichole, and Jim have turned the idea of Magical Girls upside-down in SAVE YOURSELF! and we can't wait to share it with even more readers!"