PrintWatch: DC All-In Special, Transformers #1 Ninth Print & More

PrintWatch: DC All-In Special Second Printing, Transformers #1 Ninth Printing. Wolverine Revenge, Deadpool and more

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • DC All-In Special #1 hits second printing with striking covers by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez.
  • Marvel announces second printings for Deadpool #6 and #7, featuring art by Taurin Clarke and Mark Bagley.
  • Transformers #1 gets a ninth printing; Transformers and GI Joe issues continue multiple reprints.
  • Marvel's Wolverine Revenge, X-Factor, and Star Wars issues set for new printings in November.

PrintWatch: Well, that seems to have done quite well then. The DC All In Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Wes Craig and Daniel Sampere has sold out and has gone to a second printing for the 30th of October with a main cover, featuring a black, white, and red version of the DC All In Special main cover by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez.

And a (mostly) blank sketch variant featuring the DC logo in the background of a white cover.

PrintWatch: That's DC Comics done While Marvel Comics is sending Deadpool #7 for a second printing to follow Deadpool #6 for the 20th of November, with a cover by Taurin Clarke and a virgin 1:25 ratio cover by Mark Bagley.

PrintWatch: And then there are comics from previous Printwatches that we finally have covers for now. Such as Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson is getting a ninth printing from Skybound/Hasbro/Image Comics with a cover by Pye Parr. This will be accompanied by a 6th printing of Transformers #2 with a cover by Jon Lam, a fourth printing of Transformers #3 and #4 with covers by Andrea Milana and Riley Rossmo, Ivan Plascencia respectively, and a third printing of Transformers #5 with a cover by Gerald Parel, Frederic Pham Chuong. And just so GI Joe is not left out, Cobra Commander #5 gets a second printing with a Jason Howard cover. All for the 30th of November. Will TF #1 go for the X Skybound printing soon?

PrintWatch: And the same from Marvel Comics, X-Factor #2 with a cover by Greg Land, Wolverine: Revenge #2 with a cover by Greg Capullo and a 1:25 virgin variant by Stephen Platt, and Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 with cover by Phil Noto, all for the 20th of November. And now we have the covers for all of them.

 

