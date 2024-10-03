Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Vault, X-Men | Tagged:

PrintWatch: Transformers, GI Joe, Absolute Batman, Lilith, & X-Men

Printwatch: Comics are getting reprints, including Transformers, GI Joe, Absolute Batman. X-Men, Lilith, Universal Monsters and Woodstake

PrintWatch: Transformers #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson is getting a ninth printing from Skybound/Hasbro/Image Comics with a cover by Pye Parr. This will be accompanied by a 6th printing of Transformers #2 with a cover by Jon Lam, a fourth printing of Transformers #3 and #4 with covers by Andrea Milana and Riley Rossmo, Ivan Plascencia respectively, and a third printing of Transformers #5 with a cover by Gerald Parel, Frederic Pham Chuong.

And just so GI Joe is not left out, Cobra Commander #5 gets a second printing with a Jason Howard cover. All for the 30th of November. I don't actually have any of the covers to share… not yet. But from Skybound we do have the covers to Universal Monsters #1 and #2 both getting second printings for the same date.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending a number of books back for second printings, X-Factor #2 with a cover by Greg Land, Wolverine: Revenge #2 with a cover by Greg Capullo and a 1:25 virgin variant by Stephen Platt, and Star Wars: Battle Of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 with cover by Phil Noto, all for the 20th of November. And no we don't have any of those covers either, but we do have those for last week's Printwatch stars Uncanny X-Men #3 second printing for the 6th of November, 2024 with a cover by Ryan Stegman, and a 1:25 tiered virgin variant cover by Mahmud Asrar.

PrintWatch: We also reported that Absolute Batman #1 had gone to a second printings, here are three of the variants including the 1:25 black and white variant and a new Mike Deodato cover.

PrintWatch: Corin Howell's Lilith #1 is getting a second printing from Vault Comics with two brand new covers by Howell, including a NSFW black bag cover, out on the 6th of November, along with the first printing of the second issue.

PrintWatch: SHP Comics has announced a second printing of Woodstake '1, the comic that reimagines the Summer of Love as the Summer of Blood. "All of us on the SHP Comics and specifically the Woodstake creative team are blown away by the response to both of our initial releases" says publisher Shawn Hainsworth. "All of the feedback we have received from readers, retailers and reviewers to Woodstake is incredibly satisfying and humbling. I can't wait to get more copies into the hands of fans who may have missed it the first time, and can't thank everyone who has already made this a tremendous success!" The second printing with a cover by Bryan SilverBaX will be in stores on the 20th of November.

PrintWatch: Florida Man #1 by Mike Baron, Elias Martins, and Todd Mulrooney is getting a new printing from American Mythology Productions,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!