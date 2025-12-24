Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, Deadpool/Batman, printwatch

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman #1 Gets A Fourth Printing

PrintWatch: Deadpool/Batman #1 Gets A Fourth Printing for February 2026

It looks like it will have been the biggest selling comic book of the year, certainly of those without a blind bag promotion. Deadpool/Batman by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo is now going to its fourth printing in 2006, scheduled for the 18th of February with an as-yet-unseen new cover variant from an unknown artist with a 1:25 variant. A third printing with virgin and recoloures versions of the original covers was published on the 11th of December, but it seem that even that was not enough to mop up the clear demand… Deadpool/Batman from September was the first of a new wave of Marvel/DC Comics crossover, followed in November by DC Comics's Batman/Deadpool by Grant Moprrison and Dan Mora. Next year will see DC Comics publish Superman/Spider-Man by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, Tom King and Jim Lee, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber, Gail Simone and Belén Ortega, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere, Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott, Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval to be followed by Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman later in the year. And more to come, no doubt. X-Men and Titans have been left off the table so far..

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1 FOURTH PRINTING

Comic Script by: Zeb Wells, Kevin Smith

Illustrated by: Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert

The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades! WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him? The main story starring Deadpool and Batman will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. The one-shot will also feature additional backup stories spotlighting other exciting Marvel and DC team-ups from a lineup of all-star talent, including Daredevil and GREEN ARROW by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert, Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, and Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru. $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!