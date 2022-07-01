PrintWatch: Iron Cat, Spider-Man, World's Finest, Flash Second Prints

PrintWatch: Iron Cat #1 and Amazing Spider-Man #4 are getting second prints from Marvel Comics, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 and The Flash #783 from DC Comics, Sengi & Tembo #1 from Scout Comics and Alex Toth's Artist Edition from IDW.

PrintWatch: "Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, featuring the fusion between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel that immediately captivated fans upon its reveal, gets a second printing on sale August 2, with a Final Order Cutoff Date of July 10! Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 Second Printing features a new version of the sold-out variant cover by Dan Mora & Tamra Bonvillain…"

… plus a 1:25 foil variant.

PrintWatch: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita

• After what just happened with Tombstone, Spider-Man still has to fight a whole well-armed gang to save dozens of innocent New Yorkers.

• With his spider-powers, he can probably take ten or fifteen of them, right? What if there's thirty of them?

• ASM #900 is almost here! RATED T+ SRP: $3.99



PrintWatch: "The Flash #783 by Jeremy Adams and Amancay Nahuelpan races towards a second printing on sale August 2, with a Final Order Cutoff date of July 10! The issue, a tie-in to DC's blockbuster Dark Crisis event, is the start of "The Search for Barry Allen"—and the second printing features a new cover by Amancay Nahuelpan and Jeromy Cox, featuring interior art from the issue."

PrintWatch: IRON CAT #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pere Perez

The Iron Cat armor made its first appearance in BLACK CAT #11 but both Black Cat and Iron Man thought that was the last they would see of it. If Felicia is surprised to see the armor again, you can imagine how furious Tony is. There's someone new in the Iron Cat armor and they have a plan that will put them in the crosshairs of all the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Both Iron Man and Black Cat's secrets and mistakes are going to come back to haunt them and it's going to get ROUGH! Don't miss this fantastic new miniseries! RATED T+ SRP: $4.99

PrintWatch: SENGI AND TEMBO #1 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS – SCOOT

JUL221904

(W) Guiseppe Falco (A) Guiseppe Falco

Scoot! Imprint: The perfect lead into the Sengi and Tembo trade paperback is going back to print with a newly remastered cover! In the African savanna an animal's survival may depend on their family and friends. Sengi, a little mouse finds himself alone, and Tembo, an old elephant, has chosen to leave his herd behind. When these two meet it seems unlikely that they could become friends. However, in a fight for survival, they will form a powerful bond and form a new family. This heartwarming tale has been beautifully written and breathtakingly illustrated by the extremely talented Giuseppe Falco. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $2.99

PrintWatch: ALEX TOTH BRAVO FOR ADVENTURE ARTIST ED HC 2ND PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221594

(W) Alex Toth (A/CA) Alex Toth

Revel in the art of one of the most important and influential artists of comics and animation of all time! Of every comics story Alex Toth ever drew, the only one that he kept the complete original art to was Bravo For Adventure . This Artist's Edition is a virtual "how-to" course in drawing comics the Toth way. We see how he would draw all the detail in a scene, only to black it out in order to focus the reader's eye on what really counted.Also included are variant versions of the Bravo saga featuring Noah Chance and the experimental aircraft called Condor, plus dozens of never-before-seen pencil roughs, preliminary drawings, and story fragments.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $125.00

PrintWatch: And the Thor #26 second printing mentioned here is also getting a 1:25 sketch variant from Gary Frank.