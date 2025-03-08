Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: printwatch, The Seasons

PrintWatch: Jedi Knights, Seasons & Lucky Devils Get More Printings

PrintWatch: Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1, The Seasons #1 and Lucky Devils #1 get more printings from Marvel and Image Comics.

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1 returns with Corlis Rath on the cover.

The Seasons reprint features covers by creator Paul Azaceta.

Lucky Devils reaches a third printing, with Jenny Frison covers.

PrintWatch: Second printings for Star Wars and The Seasons, third printings for Lucky Devils, and some now revealed covers for Ultimate Wolverine and Doom Academy further printings.

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1 MADIBEK MUSABEKOV 2ND PRINTING VARIANT On Sale: 04/16/2025

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #1 RAHZZAH RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

PrintWatch: We have a second printing for Star Wars: Jedi Knights #1 with Corlis Rath on the cover, as the man who will now kill Qui-Gon Jinn…

PrintWatch: The Seasons by Rick Remender and Paul Azaceta from Image Comics has sold out the first two issues at the distributor level, both of which are getting second printings for the 2nd of April, with covers by Paul Azaceta. "This book is a passion project for us and everyone involved has given every page all the love they can muster," said Remender. "Finding an audience so quickly helps reassure us that innovative ideas can still succeed in our current industry."

PrintWatch: The debut issue of the new series The Lucky Devils #1 by Charles Soule and critically-acclaimed artist Ryan Browne has sold out of the second printing completely at the distributor level yet again. Image Comics has sent it back for thirds, with a new cover by Jenny Frison, in both a standard and a virgin foil version. "I know, I know—the obvious conclusion is that we made a deal with the devil to get this book into as many hands as possible, but I swear to god… that's not how it went! If Satan's involved here, he's just helping us out because he digs the book," confessed Soule. "In any case, it remains phenomenally wonderful that so many people are connecting with our story about temptation, good, evil, and awesome little punk-rock devils desperately trying to change their lives for the better by messing with all of humanity. I'm particularly happy that the new printing will keep giving retailers and readers a chance to get in on this story on the ground floor. I think I said this back on the second printing, but I see no reason not to say it again—SEE YOU IN HELL!" The Lucky Devils #1, third printing will be available at comic book shops on the 26th of March.

Previous PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Doom Academy #1 and Ultimate Wolverine #1 for a third printing, for the 2nd of April 2025. and we have the covers we didn't have before.

DOOM ACADEMY #1 PASQUAL FERRY 2ND PRINTING VARIANT [DOOM]

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #1 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO RATIO VIRGIN 3RD PRINTING VARIANT (1:25)

